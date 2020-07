Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Say yes to one of our stunning apartments in Jacksonville, FL. At Courtney Meadows Apartments, we are proud to offer you an excellent selection of six distinct floor plans that range from cozy one-bedroom layouts to generous three-bedrooms. Adorned with everything you need and boasting an unbeatable address in Deerwood, also known as one of the best places to live in Florida, our community is ready to satisfy all your needs for a rewarding lifestyle.



Your Courtney Meadows experience begins as soon as you set foot on our lush grounds and discover our peaceful landscapes with water features. Then, as you go further, the welcoming atmosphere of our homes will wrap you in all the comforts you desire. Inside your new home, you will have everything you need from basics like in-unit washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, and ceiling fans to more lav