All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5898 Hoey Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Jacksonville, FL
/
5898 Hoey Terrace
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 24
5898 Hoey Terrace
5898 Hoey Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5898 Hoey Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quaint and affordable 2 BR 2 BA mobile home - Recently renovated 2 BR 2 BA mobile home located at the end of a private drive with plenty of shopping nearby.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5518087)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have any available units?
5898 Hoey Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5898 Hoey Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5898 Hoey Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5898 Hoey Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5898 Hoey Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace offer parking?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have a pool?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5898 Hoey Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5898 Hoey Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
