Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5270 COLLINS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5270 COLLINS RD
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:48 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5270 COLLINS RD
5270 Collins Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5270 Collins Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ORANGE PARK (32244) / NEAR NAS - Separate Living Room / Dining Room PLUS Den - NEW Carpet - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Porch - 2 Car Carport - Workshop - Fenced Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5270 COLLINS RD have any available units?
5270 COLLINS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5270 COLLINS RD have?
Some of 5270 COLLINS RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5270 COLLINS RD currently offering any rent specials?
5270 COLLINS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 COLLINS RD pet-friendly?
No, 5270 COLLINS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5270 COLLINS RD offer parking?
Yes, 5270 COLLINS RD offers parking.
Does 5270 COLLINS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 COLLINS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 COLLINS RD have a pool?
No, 5270 COLLINS RD does not have a pool.
Does 5270 COLLINS RD have accessible units?
No, 5270 COLLINS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 COLLINS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 COLLINS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia