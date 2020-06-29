All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
463 Filmore Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

463 Filmore Drive

463 Filmore Drive · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

463 Filmore Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,246 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5158084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Filmore Drive have any available units?
463 Filmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 Filmore Drive have?
Some of 463 Filmore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Filmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
463 Filmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Filmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 463 Filmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 463 Filmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 463 Filmore Drive offers parking.
Does 463 Filmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Filmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Filmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 463 Filmore Drive has a pool.
Does 463 Filmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 463 Filmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Filmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 Filmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
