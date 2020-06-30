All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2667 Caroline Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2667 Caroline Hills Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:46 PM

2667 Caroline Hills Drive

2667 Caroline Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2667 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Gorgeous driftwood ceramic wood like tile throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Pets conditional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have any available units?
2667 Caroline Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have?
Some of 2667 Caroline Hills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Caroline Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Caroline Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Caroline Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia