Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2667 Caroline Hills Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:46 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2667 Caroline Hills Drive
2667 Caroline Hills Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
2667 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Gorgeous driftwood ceramic wood like tile throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Pets conditional
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have any available units?
2667 Caroline Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have?
Some of 2667 Caroline Hills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2667 Caroline Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Caroline Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Caroline Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Caroline Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2667 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
