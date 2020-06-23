Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1233 Shallowford Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1233 Shallowford Drive East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1233 Shallowford Drive East
1233 Shallowford Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1233 Shallowford Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms property. Location, Location!
Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms , bonus room, tile and hardwood floors. Cul-de-sac Pets welcome, Pet limited non refundable pet fee apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have any available units?
1233 Shallowford Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1233 Shallowford Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Shallowford Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Shallowford Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Shallowford Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East offer parking?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have a pool?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Shallowford Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 Shallowford Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia