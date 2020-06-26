All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11982 Alexandra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11982 Alexandra Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

11982 Alexandra Drive

11982 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11982 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4991931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11982 Alexandra Drive have any available units?
11982 Alexandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11982 Alexandra Drive have?
Some of 11982 Alexandra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11982 Alexandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11982 Alexandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11982 Alexandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11982 Alexandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11982 Alexandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11982 Alexandra Drive offers parking.
Does 11982 Alexandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11982 Alexandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11982 Alexandra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11982 Alexandra Drive has a pool.
Does 11982 Alexandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 11982 Alexandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11982 Alexandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11982 Alexandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia