Single story 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot. New wood tile flooring througout! No carpet. New paint. Extra large walk in closet in the master. Extra large utility room. Plenty of storage inside and out. Shed in rear fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11604 SANDS AVE have any available units?
11604 SANDS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.