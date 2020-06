Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH AND BROADWALK - UNIQUE ONE STORY BUILDING W/ NO CONDO APPROVAL - REMODELED! FULLY FURNISHED- - TILE FLOORS - CLEAN & BRIGHT. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY FACILITIES AND BBQ ON PROPERTY - HEATED COMMUNITY POOL - RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER & TRASH - -INTERNET— ONE OF THE NICEST UNITS IN BUILDING - GREAT DEAL ON BEACH! ****SIX MONTH RENTAL***** LEASE ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020. NO PARKING! BUT YOU CAN BUY A SEASON PASS FOR $125.00.