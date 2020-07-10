All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1791 NE 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1791 NE 4th Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:29 PM

1791 NE 4th Ave

1791 Northeast 4th Avenue · (954) 684-7888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1791 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A3 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
WATERFRONT RENTAL! This Desirable Waterfront Townhouse with garage on the Middle River, in a gated, pet friendly community. Centrally located, only steps to Wilton Drive, a short drive to Downtown Ft Lauderdale and the beach! Impact windows installed 2018 with accordion shutters on all sliding doors for extra protection, new A/C 2016. Upper floor has all new porcelain tile in 2019 w/mosaic tile accents on the stairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top and newer front loading washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms each with own ensuite bath. Main bedroom has beautiful view of the river and foliage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1791 NE 4th Ave have any available units?
1791 NE 4th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1791 NE 4th Ave have?
Some of 1791 NE 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1791 NE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1791 NE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 NE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1791 NE 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1791 NE 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1791 NE 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 1791 NE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1791 NE 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 NE 4th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1791 NE 4th Ave has a pool.
Does 1791 NE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1791 NE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 NE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1791 NE 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1791 NE 4th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gym
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity