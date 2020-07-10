1791 NE 4th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

WATERFRONT RENTAL! This Desirable Waterfront Townhouse with garage on the Middle River, in a gated, pet friendly community. Centrally located, only steps to Wilton Drive, a short drive to Downtown Ft Lauderdale and the beach! Impact windows installed 2018 with accordion shutters on all sliding doors for extra protection, new A/C 2016. Upper floor has all new porcelain tile in 2019 w/mosaic tile accents on the stairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top and newer front loading washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms each with own ensuite bath. Main bedroom has beautiful view of the river and foliage.