108 NE 16TH AVE

Amenities
Great location in Victoria Park!Close to Las Olas shops/restaurants.FULL SIZE apt on 3rd floor with great views!Split bedroom plan with walk-in closets.Eat-in kitchen with maple wood cabinets and granite counters through out.Unit has central air,impact windows and screened-in patio. Complex offers community pool,elevator and washer/dryers.Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal at dumpster and pest control services.Clean credit req'd. No smoking in unit.Quick approval-$40 app fee.1 Parking space only.