Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

108 NE 16TH AVE

108 Northeast 16th Avenue · (954) 295-3416
Location

108 Northeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Great location in Victoria Park!Close to Las Olas shops/restaurants.FULL SIZE apt on 3rd floor with great views!Split bedroom plan with walk-in closets.Eat-in kitchen with maple wood cabinets and granite counters through out.Unit has central air,impact windows and screened-in patio. Complex offers community pool,elevator and washer/dryers.Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal at dumpster and pest control services.Clean credit req'd. No smoking in unit.Quick approval-$40 app fee.1 Parking space only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 NE 16TH AVE have any available units?
108 NE 16TH AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 NE 16TH AVE have?
Some of 108 NE 16TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 NE 16TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
108 NE 16TH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 NE 16TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 108 NE 16TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 108 NE 16TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 108 NE 16TH AVE does offer parking.
Does 108 NE 16TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 NE 16TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 NE 16TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 108 NE 16TH AVE has a pool.
Does 108 NE 16TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 108 NE 16TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 NE 16TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 NE 16TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
