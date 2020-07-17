All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

117 E Prive Circle

117 Privade Circle · (561) 962-2865
Location

117 Privade Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Upgraded 3 bed / 2.5 bath townhome on superior corner lot located within a private gated community in the heart of Delray Beach. Come see this spectacular residence with contemporary kitchen featuring 42'' premium cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open floor plan. Other notable upgrades and improvements include newer hardwood floors, coffered tray ceiling, recessed lighting, impact glass on top floor and more! The community of Colony Palms features gated entry, resort style pool and childrens' play area located near Downtown Delray, Atlantic Avenue, a wide array of shops, restaurants, nightlife, NEW iPic Theater, local events, public parks, schools and the beach!! Schedule a showing today to see this unbelievable home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E Prive Circle have any available units?
117 E Prive Circle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 E Prive Circle have?
Some of 117 E Prive Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 E Prive Circle currently offering any rent specials?
117 E Prive Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E Prive Circle pet-friendly?
No, 117 E Prive Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 117 E Prive Circle offer parking?
Yes, 117 E Prive Circle offers parking.
Does 117 E Prive Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 E Prive Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E Prive Circle have a pool?
Yes, 117 E Prive Circle has a pool.
Does 117 E Prive Circle have accessible units?
No, 117 E Prive Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E Prive Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 E Prive Circle has units with dishwashers.
