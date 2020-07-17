117 E Prive Circle

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bed / 2.5 bath townhome on superior corner lot located within a private gated community in the heart of Delray Beach. Come see this spectacular residence with contemporary kitchen featuring 42'' premium cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open floor plan. Other notable upgrades and improvements include newer hardwood floors, coffered tray ceiling, recessed lighting, impact glass on top floor and more! The community of Colony Palms features gated entry, resort style pool and childrens' play area located near Downtown Delray, Atlantic Avenue, a wide array of shops, restaurants, nightlife, NEW iPic Theater, local events, public parks, schools and the beach!! Schedule a showing today to see this unbelievable home before it's gone!