621 Destacada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning and immaculately maintained two story cul-de-sac home, nestled in the exclusive 15-home gated community in Coral Gables. Traditional 6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms home remodeled in 2007. Spacious master suite with den & spa-like bathroom. Secondary rooms each have en-suite bath & walking closets. Gourmet Snaidero kitchen with Miele appliances, butlers pantry & temperature controlled wine cellar. Grand formal living room, dinning room & large family room with built-in bar and lovely patio views.Outdoor oasis built for entertaining with wooden deck & gazebo overlooking the salt water pool & tropical landscaping. Mosquito repellent system & integrated indoor/outdoor sound system. Tennis and basketball court.Available for sale $2,200,000