Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
621 Destacada Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

621 Destacada Avenue

621 Destacada Avenue · (786) 237-1996
Location

621 Destacada Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Hammock Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$13,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning and immaculately maintained two story cul-de-sac home, nestled in the exclusive 15-home gated community in Coral Gables. Traditional 6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms home remodeled in 2007. Spacious master suite with den & spa-like bathroom. Secondary rooms each have en-suite bath & walking closets. Gourmet Snaidero kitchen with Miele appliances, butlers pantry & temperature controlled wine cellar. Grand formal living room, dinning room & large family room with built-in bar and lovely patio views.Outdoor oasis built for entertaining with wooden deck & gazebo overlooking the salt water pool & tropical landscaping. Mosquito repellent system & integrated indoor/outdoor sound system. Tennis and basketball court.Available for sale $2,200,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Destacada Avenue have any available units?
621 Destacada Avenue has a unit available for $13,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Destacada Avenue have?
Some of 621 Destacada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Destacada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 Destacada Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Destacada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 Destacada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 Destacada Avenue does offer parking.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Destacada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 621 Destacada Avenue has a pool.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 Destacada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Destacada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Destacada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Destacada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
