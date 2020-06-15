All apartments in Coral Gables
1443 Blue Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

1443 Blue Rd

1443 Blue Road · (305) 793-8251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Country Club Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets. Big granite eat-in kitchen opens to large family room with pool access. Enjoy entertaining in ample covered patio with sparkling over-sized heated pool. Cabana bath also has access to 4th bedroom/den. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Circular driveway allows for plenty of parking. Close to Riviera Country Club. Perfect 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Blue Rd have any available units?
1443 Blue Rd has a unit available for $4,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1443 Blue Rd have?
Some of 1443 Blue Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Blue Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Blue Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Blue Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Blue Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1443 Blue Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1443 Blue Rd does offer parking.
Does 1443 Blue Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 Blue Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Blue Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1443 Blue Rd has a pool.
Does 1443 Blue Rd have accessible units?
No, 1443 Blue Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Blue Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Blue Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 Blue Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 Blue Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
