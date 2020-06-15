1443 Blue Rd

Amenities
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets. Big granite eat-in kitchen opens to large family room with pool access. Enjoy entertaining in ample covered patio with sparkling over-sized heated pool. Cabana bath also has access to 4th bedroom/den. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Circular driveway allows for plenty of parking. Close to Riviera Country Club. Perfect 10!