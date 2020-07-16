BIG AND BRIGHT APARTMENT IN CORAL GABLES ON FIRST FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, ON FIRST FLOOR, LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING, ASSIGNED PARKING. .- SEND RENTAL APPLICATION WITH LAST TWO PAY STUBS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 107 Calabria Ave have?
Some of 107 Calabria Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
