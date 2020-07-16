All apartments in Coral Gables
107 Calabria Ave

107 Calabria Ave · No Longer Available
Location

107 Calabria Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BIG AND BRIGHT APARTMENT IN CORAL GABLES ON FIRST FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, ON FIRST FLOOR, LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING, ASSIGNED PARKING. .- SEND RENTAL APPLICATION WITH LAST TWO PAY STUBS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Calabria Ave have any available units?
107 Calabria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 107 Calabria Ave have?
Some of 107 Calabria Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Calabria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 Calabria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Calabria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 Calabria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 107 Calabria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 Calabria Ave offers parking.
Does 107 Calabria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Calabria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Calabria Ave have a pool?
No, 107 Calabria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 Calabria Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 Calabria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Calabria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Calabria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Calabria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Calabria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
