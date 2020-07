Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed coffee bar courtyard green community parking shuffle board garage yoga

Welcome to Century Crosstown Apartments, your new home that excellently blends comfort and luxury! We bring you an impressive collection of apartments in East Tampa with contemporary amenities, supreme customer service, and a highly accessible location. Pets allowed.



Dive into resort-inspired living from the moment you step inside our fabulous community. You will find a wealth of recreational spaces all throughout our grounds. These include a beach-style zero-entry swimming pool, an expansive deck with a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen, a central lawn surrounded by firepits, bocce courts, horseshoes, and gas grills, as well as four dog parks. The fun continues with our 24/7 clubhouse with free WiFi and a business center, media room, game room, and the state-of-the-art gym. For added convenience, we also have a car care center, a car charging station, recycling center, along with 24-hour emergency maintenance services, available for all residents of our apartments in Tampa. Speaking o