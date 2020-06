Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Remodeled unit with beautiful top of the line kitchen with 42 in upper cabinets and granite counter tops. Neutral tile floors on the first floor and wood on the second floor. Large open patio with full privacy fence. Minutes to the beach and I-95