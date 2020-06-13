/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
187 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2006 S Federal Highway
2006 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
963 sqft
Bright, spacious, fully-furnished corner condominium overlooking palm trees and beautifully-landscaped gardens. Seagate of Gulfstreams is one of the Intracoastal Waterway's best kept secrets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
71 Rosewood Circle
71 Rosewood Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1485 sqft
LAKEFRONT VIEWS from Every Window! 2 Master suites. One on the main floor & one upstairs. Vaulted Ceilings. SPACIOUS & BRIGHT Main Living Areas. 2 Car Garage + over sized driveway. Steps from the POOL & tennis court. LARGE SCREENED PATIO.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Monterey Bay Drive
105 Monterey Bay Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1144 sqft
Stunning Furnished 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse for RENT in Monterey located minutes from the Beach, Restaurants, Shopping, and the best Downtown Delray Beach has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
805 Villa Circle
805 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1074 sqft
Immaculate! Fully Furnished Condo.Gated entrance. Pool & Hot Tub, Basketball; Billiards; Clubhouse; Exercise Room; Manager on Site; Play Area; Pool; Spa-Hot Tub.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Federal Highway
2008 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
760 East Ocean Avenue
760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
908 sqft
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Tuscany Way
2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THIS ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
350 N Federal Highway
350 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1350 sqft
Gorgeous SE Corner Penthouse Unit with Ocean & Intracoastal View ! Luxury condo with 5-star, resort amenities including 24-hour doorman, 2 full size pools, spa with steam room and sauna. Beautifully Furnished.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 W Horizons
240 Horizons W, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Corner unit. Private location with a magnificant greenbelt view. Second floor captures the cool ocean breezes. Home is renovated, completely furnished, and ready to move in.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15 Colonial Club Drive
15 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Furnished,Tile In Living Area, Beautiful New Wood Floors In Bedrooms Located In Colonial Club Intracoastal Community New Seawall With Sidewalk Along The Intracoastal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
639 E Ocean Avenue
639 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Creative Space in Renovated / Modern Boutique Office Building Located Steps from the Intracoastal in Newly Developed DBoynton Beach! Perfect for Creative Space such as an Art Class or Workshop. General Meetings. Intimate Seminars.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
4080 sqft
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
3121 sqft
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
641 E Woolbright Road
641 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1007 sqft
This completely furnished 2/2 condo is the perfect spot to call home...its clean, peaceful, and well appointed and the community offers dreamy waterfront ammenities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
221 SE 4th Avenue
221 Southeast 4th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
816 sqft
Just 1.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Tuscany Way
2110 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1st - December 30th, 2020. Luxury Intracoastal Living in Boynton Beach. Beautifully remodeled, furnished corner ground floor garden apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Boynton Beach
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
263 NE 12th St
263 Northeast 12th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE LOT - Newly refreshed downtown cottage blocks from Delray’s lauded Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue, and a mile from the beach. New roof, new plumbing, new kitchen, new flooring and more.
Similar Pages
Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoynton Beach 3 BedroomsBoynton Beach Accessible ApartmentsBoynton Beach Apartments under $1,000Boynton Beach Apartments under $1,200Boynton Beach Apartments under $1,300
Boynton Beach Apartments under $900Boynton Beach Apartments with BalconyBoynton Beach Apartments with GarageBoynton Beach Apartments with GymBoynton Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoynton Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoynton Beach Apartments with ParkingBoynton Beach Apartments with Pool