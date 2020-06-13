165 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Wellington, FL Neighborhoods

Unless youre a hermit and you never leave the comfort of your own abode, neighborhoods should be a factor to consider in choosing the right place. After all, your choice of neighborhood pretty much reflects your lifestyle and values. Aside from safety and proximity issues, rental cost is one of the aspects of a neighborhood you should be checking out. Heres an overview of the different communities in Wellington that will nudge you in the right decision.

Village Center:A good combination of small and medium-sized housing options are waiting for you in this neighborhood. Also, if you find diversity interesting, youd enjoy a stroll around this neighborhood, since thats exactly what youll encounterpeople from different occupational and cultural backgrounds across a wide range of age groups.$$

Wellington Trce/Primrose Ln:Think of this neighborhood as one big college dormitory. Although there are families living here as well, the number of college students getting up and about in this area sure makes you go reminiscing about your college days that is, if youre no longer in college. If you are still studying, then this is your crowd, right here.$$

Pierson Rd/Southshore Blvd:Located smack dab in the middle of the village, this neighborhood has one of the highest vacancy rates in all of Wellingtonwell, you could say, in all of Florida. At 46 percent, youre sure to be bombarded with all rental apartment options in this area, since this happens to be the community of choice for seasonal renters. $

Route 441/50th St:3 or 4 bedroom apartments are in abundance in this area. This is a place where community spirit is very palpable. Youd see it with the way parents hurry off in the morning to get to work with school-aged children in tow, neighbors waving at each other, and the occasional community activity that everyone seems to be involved in. $$$

Route 98/Flying Cow Rd:With the Wellington Environmental Preserve and the Wanderers Club Golf Course nearby, theres never any boring day in this neighborhood if you love the outdoors. Nature trails, learning centers, and equestrian trails are just some of the things that keep residents in this neighborhood busyaside from a game of golf, that is. $$$

Southern Blvd/F Rd:If you hold education to be of utmost importance and you want to live someplace where residents have the same value in that regard, then this place is perfect. It's no wonder that families with school-aged children and highly educated professionals chose to call this place home. The downside? Top-notch neighborhoods do have their price. In this case, it comes by the way of high rental cost. $$$$

Palomino Dr/Blanchette Trl:Rental cost in this neighborhood is no laughing matter. However, in exchange for the serious rental money youll have to pay, youll have one of the most prestigious addresses in Wellington. And you get to rub shoulders with wealthy professionals. $$$$$

Pierson Rd/Range Line Rd:Most real estate properties here still have that fresh paint look--youd think theyre just a couple of months old. If you like the drive and discipline of executives and managers to rub off on you, rent a place here. $$

Anhinga Dr/Pine Valley Dr:This is the prime spot for executive living. With the majority of the population living here employed in executive or managerial capacity, you'll need to have no problem keeping up with the Joneses to not feel out of your element here.$$

Southshore Blvd/Bedford Mews Dr:If you want a well-rounded living experience, you cant go wrong with this neighborhood. You get to have neighbors across different age groups students, families, young professionals, and retirees theyre all here. Add to that the fact that residents have different cultural background and are employed in different industries. Diversity is the name of the game here. $

Paddock Dr/Azure Ave:If youre going to drive around this neighborhood, you will see the "for sale" or "for rent" sign just about anywhere with the neighborhood's high vacancy rate. This area is mostly owner-occupied; but if youre looking to rent a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment or a studio-type flat, you can find these housing options in abundance here. $$