165 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL📍
What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here.
Whether youre going to live in Wellington just for a season or youre looking at long-term rentals, it helps to know a tip or two and get the best value for your money. Here are some to get you grinning:
How much can you expect to pay for the rent? Although not nearly as heartbreaking as some parts of Southern Florida, the rental prices in Wellington are no laughing matter either. Youll still have to shell out some serious money for luxurious digs in an excellent neighborhood.
Knowledge of the season goes a long way. Like most areas in South Florida, Wellington real estate rental prices are subject to the ebbs and flows of the season. So, if you have any say on when you need to move into your new home, you can really save some serious dough by looking for an apartment during off-peak season summer months are a good time to start looking.
The devil is in the detail. Always check your lease agreement. Be aware that there are maintenance fees usually associated with renting a condo. Additionally, having a pet (assuming theyre allowed) can incur some dent on the budget in the form of a pet deposit. Go over the agreement to ensure that no detail will catch you by surprise.
DIY or Professional Realtor? Agent fees can be a pain. But if youre looking to rent a single-family home, its a pain you dont have to bear. Renting a condo is another matter, though, since most complexes are rented through agents only.
How soon should you start looking?With Wellingtons relatively high vacancy rate, getting an apartment speedily is not a problem you have to worry about. Peak seasons are another matter, however. Unless youre open to the idea of sleeping on your friends couch for a couple of nights, better play it safe and look for an apartment at least a month before youre scheduled to move in.
Unless youre a hermit and you never leave the comfort of your own abode, neighborhoods should be a factor to consider in choosing the right place. After all, your choice of neighborhood pretty much reflects your lifestyle and values. Aside from safety and proximity issues, rental cost is one of the aspects of a neighborhood you should be checking out. Heres an overview of the different communities in Wellington that will nudge you in the right decision.
Village Center:A good combination of small and medium-sized housing options are waiting for you in this neighborhood. Also, if you find diversity interesting, youd enjoy a stroll around this neighborhood, since thats exactly what youll encounterpeople from different occupational and cultural backgrounds across a wide range of age groups.$$
Wellington Trce/Primrose Ln:Think of this neighborhood as one big college dormitory. Although there are families living here as well, the number of college students getting up and about in this area sure makes you go reminiscing about your college days that is, if youre no longer in college. If you are still studying, then this is your crowd, right here.$$
Pierson Rd/Southshore Blvd:Located smack dab in the middle of the village, this neighborhood has one of the highest vacancy rates in all of Wellingtonwell, you could say, in all of Florida. At 46 percent, youre sure to be bombarded with all rental apartment options in this area, since this happens to be the community of choice for seasonal renters. $
Route 441/50th St:3 or 4 bedroom apartments are in abundance in this area. This is a place where community spirit is very palpable. Youd see it with the way parents hurry off in the morning to get to work with school-aged children in tow, neighbors waving at each other, and the occasional community activity that everyone seems to be involved in. $$$
Route 98/Flying Cow Rd:With the Wellington Environmental Preserve and the Wanderers Club Golf Course nearby, theres never any boring day in this neighborhood if you love the outdoors. Nature trails, learning centers, and equestrian trails are just some of the things that keep residents in this neighborhood busyaside from a game of golf, that is. $$$
Southern Blvd/F Rd:If you hold education to be of utmost importance and you want to live someplace where residents have the same value in that regard, then this place is perfect. It's no wonder that families with school-aged children and highly educated professionals chose to call this place home. The downside? Top-notch neighborhoods do have their price. In this case, it comes by the way of high rental cost. $$$$
Palomino Dr/Blanchette Trl:Rental cost in this neighborhood is no laughing matter. However, in exchange for the serious rental money youll have to pay, youll have one of the most prestigious addresses in Wellington. And you get to rub shoulders with wealthy professionals. $$$$$
Pierson Rd/Range Line Rd:Most real estate properties here still have that fresh paint look--youd think theyre just a couple of months old. If you like the drive and discipline of executives and managers to rub off on you, rent a place here. $$
Anhinga Dr/Pine Valley Dr:This is the prime spot for executive living. With the majority of the population living here employed in executive or managerial capacity, you'll need to have no problem keeping up with the Joneses to not feel out of your element here.$$
Southshore Blvd/Bedford Mews Dr:If you want a well-rounded living experience, you cant go wrong with this neighborhood. You get to have neighbors across different age groups students, families, young professionals, and retirees theyre all here. Add to that the fact that residents have different cultural background and are employed in different industries. Diversity is the name of the game here. $
Paddock Dr/Azure Ave:If youre going to drive around this neighborhood, you will see the "for sale" or "for rent" sign just about anywhere with the neighborhood's high vacancy rate. This area is mostly owner-occupied; but if youre looking to rent a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment or a studio-type flat, you can find these housing options in abundance here. $$
Equestrian activities in Wellington know no season. If you have extreme love for these sports, youd feel right at home in this village. Aside from equestrian activities, seasonal events, such as the Top Gun Annual model aircraft show, and holiday parades keep the locals busy and tourists coming. If frolicking on the beach is your idea of fun, the Palm Beaches are just 30 minutes away. But if you want to be in the heat of the action, chalk up the commute time and head on over to South Beach, which is 1.5 hours drive away. If this is exactly your idea of work and leisure as well, it's time to pack your things and make the move!
June 2020 Wellington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month
Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington
Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
- While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.