Last updated June 13 2020

165 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1518 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
13 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14541 Draft Horse Lane
14541 Drafthorse Lane, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4753 sqft
Very spacious home on 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
1442 Clydesdale Ave
1442 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5721 sqft
STUNNING ESTATE home in the heart of Wellington with 5 bedrooms,a loft plus office and 5 baths.Look out your newly redone kitchen to the beautiful pool or watch horses go by in the distance on your almost 2 acre lot.This home is upgraded to the max.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4662 Island Reef Dr
4662 Island Reef Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,380
3759 sqft
A beautiful home 5/4/3 home located in the Isles at Wellington. This spacious home sits on a quarter-acre lakefront lot. newly stainless appliances with new paint. The home comes with a fast-speed internet service so you can enjoy working from home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12063 W Basin St
12063 Basin Street, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
TITLE DOWNSTAIRS, LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOCATION!! WALK TO WELLINGTON RECREATION CENTER: POOL, TENNIS COURTS, MOVIES, AND AMPHITHEATER, PLAYGROUND, AND TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER. CLOSE TO WELLINGTON GREEN MALL.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1568 Lake Breeze Drive
1568 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13515 Northumberland Circle
13515 Northumberland Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2074 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1389 White Pine Drive
1389 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3768 sqft
So much living space in this 2/2 villa with front and rear balconies. Just painted and ready for immediate occupancy- This villa has a very comfortable feel to it and will be a great place to call home!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1385 White Pine Drive
1385 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
942 sqft
First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13940 Folkestone Cir A
13940 Folkstone Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful family oriented community. LOCATION!!!!! - Property Id: 22601 Beautiful family oriented community. Perfect location! Condo has approximately 1,214 square feet, 2 beds and 2 baths with a lot size of 1.0 acres.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9635 Phipps Ln
9635 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2325 sqft
Openand Spacious SF in Resort Style Living Olympia - Property Id: 287890 Open, Bright and Spacious one story home in Resort Style Living Olympia/Phipps Village with volume ceilings, split bedroom floor-plan, large master with soaking tub and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12063 Regal Court
12063 Regal Court West, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in central Wellington close to all of the equestrian action! Enjoy your own large private & fenced courtyard, large kitchen and living area, and large master suite upstairs with separation from the other

Median Rent in Wellington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wellington is $1,513, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,919.
Studio
$1,223
1 Bed
$1,513
2 Beds
$1,919
3+ Beds
$2,641
City GuideWellington
Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here.

Tips for Scouring for Rental Homes in Wellington

Whether youre going to live in Wellington just for a season or youre looking at long-term rentals, it helps to know a tip or two and get the best value for your money. Here are some to get you grinning:

  • How much can you expect to pay for the rent? Although not nearly as heartbreaking as some parts of Southern Florida, the rental prices in Wellington are no laughing matter either. Youll still have to shell out some serious money for luxurious digs in an excellent neighborhood.

  • Knowledge of the season goes a long way. Like most areas in South Florida, Wellington real estate rental prices are subject to the ebbs and flows of the season. So, if you have any say on when you need to move into your new home, you can really save some serious dough by looking for an apartment during off-peak season summer months are a good time to start looking.

  • The devil is in the detail. Always check your lease agreement. Be aware that there are maintenance fees usually associated with renting a condo. Additionally, having a pet (assuming theyre allowed) can incur some dent on the budget in the form of a pet deposit. Go over the agreement to ensure that no detail will catch you by surprise.

  • DIY or Professional Realtor? Agent fees can be a pain. But if youre looking to rent a single-family home, its a pain you dont have to bear. Renting a condo is another matter, though, since most complexes are rented through agents only.

  • How soon should you start looking?With Wellingtons relatively high vacancy rate, getting an apartment speedily is not a problem you have to worry about. Peak seasons are another matter, however. Unless youre open to the idea of sleeping on your friends couch for a couple of nights, better play it safe and look for an apartment at least a month before youre scheduled to move in.

Wellington, FL Neighborhoods

Unless youre a hermit and you never leave the comfort of your own abode, neighborhoods should be a factor to consider in choosing the right place. After all, your choice of neighborhood pretty much reflects your lifestyle and values. Aside from safety and proximity issues, rental cost is one of the aspects of a neighborhood you should be checking out. Heres an overview of the different communities in Wellington that will nudge you in the right decision.

Village Center:A good combination of small and medium-sized housing options are waiting for you in this neighborhood. Also, if you find diversity interesting, youd enjoy a stroll around this neighborhood, since thats exactly what youll encounterpeople from different occupational and cultural backgrounds across a wide range of age groups.$$

Wellington Trce/Primrose Ln:Think of this neighborhood as one big college dormitory. Although there are families living here as well, the number of college students getting up and about in this area sure makes you go reminiscing about your college days that is, if youre no longer in college. If you are still studying, then this is your crowd, right here.$$

Pierson Rd/Southshore Blvd:Located smack dab in the middle of the village, this neighborhood has one of the highest vacancy rates in all of Wellingtonwell, you could say, in all of Florida. At 46 percent, youre sure to be bombarded with all rental apartment options in this area, since this happens to be the community of choice for seasonal renters. $

Route 441/50th St:3 or 4 bedroom apartments are in abundance in this area. This is a place where community spirit is very palpable. Youd see it with the way parents hurry off in the morning to get to work with school-aged children in tow, neighbors waving at each other, and the occasional community activity that everyone seems to be involved in. $$$

Route 98/Flying Cow Rd:With the Wellington Environmental Preserve and the Wanderers Club Golf Course nearby, theres never any boring day in this neighborhood if you love the outdoors. Nature trails, learning centers, and equestrian trails are just some of the things that keep residents in this neighborhood busyaside from a game of golf, that is. $$$

Southern Blvd/F Rd:If you hold education to be of utmost importance and you want to live someplace where residents have the same value in that regard, then this place is perfect. It's no wonder that families with school-aged children and highly educated professionals chose to call this place home. The downside? Top-notch neighborhoods do have their price. In this case, it comes by the way of high rental cost. $$$$

Palomino Dr/Blanchette Trl:Rental cost in this neighborhood is no laughing matter. However, in exchange for the serious rental money youll have to pay, youll have one of the most prestigious addresses in Wellington. And you get to rub shoulders with wealthy professionals. $$$$$

Pierson Rd/Range Line Rd:Most real estate properties here still have that fresh paint look--youd think theyre just a couple of months old. If you like the drive and discipline of executives and managers to rub off on you, rent a place here. $$

Anhinga Dr/Pine Valley Dr:This is the prime spot for executive living. With the majority of the population living here employed in executive or managerial capacity, you'll need to have no problem keeping up with the Joneses to not feel out of your element here.$$

Southshore Blvd/Bedford Mews Dr:If you want a well-rounded living experience, you cant go wrong with this neighborhood. You get to have neighbors across different age groups students, families, young professionals, and retirees theyre all here. Add to that the fact that residents have different cultural background and are employed in different industries. Diversity is the name of the game here. $

Paddock Dr/Azure Ave:If youre going to drive around this neighborhood, you will see the "for sale" or "for rent" sign just about anywhere with the neighborhood's high vacancy rate. This area is mostly owner-occupied; but if youre looking to rent a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment or a studio-type flat, you can find these housing options in abundance here. $$

Living the Wellington Life

Equestrian activities in Wellington know no season. If you have extreme love for these sports, youd feel right at home in this village. Aside from equestrian activities, seasonal events, such as the Top Gun Annual model aircraft show, and holiday parades keep the locals busy and tourists coming. If frolicking on the beach is your idea of fun, the Palm Beaches are just 30 minutes away. But if you want to be in the heat of the action, chalk up the commute time and head on over to South Beach, which is 1.5 hours drive away. If this is exactly your idea of work and leisure as well, it's time to pack your things and make the move!

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
    • While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wellington?
    In Wellington, the median rent is $1,223 for a studio, $1,513 for a 1-bedroom, $1,919 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,641 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wellington, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wellington?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wellington include Palm Beach Polo And Country Club.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wellington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wellington area include Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, Sheridan Technical College, and Everglades University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wellington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wellington from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

