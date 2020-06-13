Apartment List
/
FL
/
west palm beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 PM

231 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

📍
The Villages Of Palm Beach Lakes
Downtown West Palm Beach
Golden Lakes
Century Village
Renaissance
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
53 Units Available
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 21 at 03:25pm
East Village
3 Units Available
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach sits a tranquil boutique style apartment community with all the amenities your looking for includingheated pool with sundeck and BBQ area, ample parking and spacious interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4175 N Haverhill Rd #908
4175 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1103 sqft
Beautiful 2x2 - The Grand Isles is a unique resort style community, located on lush tropical grounds. This weeks special features a beautiful, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan on the 3rd floor.

Median Rent in West Palm Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Palm Beach is $1,099, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,394.
Studio
$889
1 Bed
$1,099
2 Beds
$1,394
3+ Beds
$1,920
City GuideWest Palm Beach
Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Pick your ‘hood carefully.

Although freestanding houses dominate the Gardens, some apartments, condos, and townhouses (ranging in price from $700 or less to $2200 or more depending on size and amenities) are available as well. The downtown/CityPlace district, features numerous luxury lofts and spacious condos (usually for two grand or more), CityPlace also puts residents in the hub of WPB’s shopping, dining, and nightlife attractions (courtesy of the Clematis Street District). “The Village” is less than a ten minute drive from CityPlace, “the Village” is lined with affordable crash pads and resort-style condos. Plenty of other areas offer attractive perks as well, so be sure to comb the city thoroughly before choosing your ‘hood.

Bring your alligator-dodging shoes.

Keep in mind that alligators roam the streets freely in West Palm Beach, devouring even the most fleet-footed of residents at will most days. No, not really (or at all)! We just wanted to see if you were still with us … and now that we know you are, we can carry on …

Shop the market.

Whether you’re on the prowl for a basic studio unit with minimal bells and whistles or a mega-loft with 1500-plus square feet and an urban garden on the rooftop, there’s a place somewhere in WPB with your name on it. West Palm, like much of Florida, is a renter’s market, and nearly 15 percent of residential buildings are currently unoccupied. In other words, you can afford to be choosy and scour the land for the best possible deals. Waiting lists on apartments are rare and move-in specials pop up constantly, so don’t settle on a place unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you.

Be prepared.

Arm yourself with the basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application. You’ll need proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences for starters. Many property managers charge prospective tenants a non-refundable background check fee (typically $50 or less), or have a co-signer to help you score an apartment. Obviously, when it’s time to make things official, read your lease carefully and don’t hesitate to ask questions, as apartment managers in WPB have different rules.

Don’t go it alone.

Give your new place an in-depth inspection before settling in to make sure your appliances function, your water pressure and temperature is adequate, your plumbing works properly, and your walls, floors, and ceilings are blemish-free. If anything is questionable, take a picture of it and alert management immediately (before you’ve officially moved in). Also, bring a friend along to check it out, since an objective third party is likely to catch an imperfection that you were too busy gazing at your sweet new ocean view to notice.

Ask around.

Finally, we recommend you read plenty of reviews and, if possible, talk to current residents to learn more about an apartment complex before committing to it. Find out what they think of an apartment’s amenities and general upkeep and also inquire about those “X” factors that can drive renters crazy: Are the walls relatively sound-proof or do the upstairs neighbors usually sound like a herd of dinosaurs stampeding? Is management responsive to tenant requests and concerns? How much extra a month will amenities cost (especially air conditioning)? How often does that 18-foot alligator sunbathe by the tenant swimming pool?

And now it’s time to begin your apartment hunting escapes, so best of luck and welcome to West Palm Beach!

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined moderately over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,395 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Palm Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,395 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in West Palm Beach.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released West Palm Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "West Palm Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...

    View full West Palm Beach Renter Survey

    Here’s how West Palm Beach ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released West Palm Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "West Palm Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love West Palm Beach, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in West Palm Beach include the following:

    • West Palm Beach renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for West Palm Beach were state and local taxes (A+), weather (B+) and quality of local schools (B+).
    • The areas of concern to West Palm Beach renters are commute time (D), public transit (C) and social life (C).
    • West Palm Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
    • West Palm Beach earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and Atlanta, GA (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "West Palm Beach is a multicultural city with many shopping places and social activities." – Anon.
    • "The cost of living in West Palm Beach is very high compared to the salaries." – April J.
    • "I love the mix of different races of people, access to beaches and the weather." – Shamara L.
    • "I love that it’s close to the beach and that there’s so much fun nightlife. Lots of restaurants and bars, and kid-friendly activities and events. I don’t like that it can be crowded sometimes." – Kari R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in West Palm Beach?
    In West Palm Beach, the median rent is $889 for a studio, $1,099 for a 1-bedroom, $1,394 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,920 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Palm Beach, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in West Palm Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Palm Beach include The Villages Of Palm Beach Lakes, Downtown West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes, Century Village, and Renaissance.
    How pet-friendly is West Palm Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, West Palm Beach received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in West Palm Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, West Palm Beach received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in West Palm Beach?
    West Palm Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how West Palm Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in West Palm Beach?
    West Palm Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how West Palm Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around West Palm Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the West Palm Beach area include Palm Beach Atlantic University, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to West Palm Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Palm Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

    Similar Pages

    West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
    West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
    West Palm Beach Studio Apartments