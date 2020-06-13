231 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL📍
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 39
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 54
1 of 45
1 of 49
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 10
Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Although freestanding houses dominate the Gardens, some apartments, condos, and townhouses (ranging in price from $700 or less to $2200 or more depending on size and amenities) are available as well. The downtown/CityPlace district, features numerous luxury lofts and spacious condos (usually for two grand or more), CityPlace also puts residents in the hub of WPB’s shopping, dining, and nightlife attractions (courtesy of the Clematis Street District). “The Village” is less than a ten minute drive from CityPlace, “the Village” is lined with affordable crash pads and resort-style condos. Plenty of other areas offer attractive perks as well, so be sure to comb the city thoroughly before choosing your ‘hood.
Keep in mind that alligators roam the streets freely in West Palm Beach, devouring even the most fleet-footed of residents at will most days. No, not really (or at all)! We just wanted to see if you were still with us … and now that we know you are, we can carry on …
Whether you’re on the prowl for a basic studio unit with minimal bells and whistles or a mega-loft with 1500-plus square feet and an urban garden on the rooftop, there’s a place somewhere in WPB with your name on it. West Palm, like much of Florida, is a renter’s market, and nearly 15 percent of residential buildings are currently unoccupied. In other words, you can afford to be choosy and scour the land for the best possible deals. Waiting lists on apartments are rare and move-in specials pop up constantly, so don’t settle on a place unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you.
Arm yourself with the basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application. You’ll need proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences for starters. Many property managers charge prospective tenants a non-refundable background check fee (typically $50 or less), or have a co-signer to help you score an apartment. Obviously, when it’s time to make things official, read your lease carefully and don’t hesitate to ask questions, as apartment managers in WPB have different rules.
Give your new place an in-depth inspection before settling in to make sure your appliances function, your water pressure and temperature is adequate, your plumbing works properly, and your walls, floors, and ceilings are blemish-free. If anything is questionable, take a picture of it and alert management immediately (before you’ve officially moved in). Also, bring a friend along to check it out, since an objective third party is likely to catch an imperfection that you were too busy gazing at your sweet new ocean view to notice.
Finally, we recommend you read plenty of reviews and, if possible, talk to current residents to learn more about an apartment complex before committing to it. Find out what they think of an apartment’s amenities and general upkeep and also inquire about those “X” factors that can drive renters crazy: Are the walls relatively sound-proof or do the upstairs neighbors usually sound like a herd of dinosaurs stampeding? Is management responsive to tenant requests and concerns? How much extra a month will amenities cost (especially air conditioning)? How often does that 18-foot alligator sunbathe by the tenant swimming pool?
And now it’s time to begin your apartment hunting escapes, so best of luck and welcome to West Palm Beach!
June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
West Palm Beach rents declined moderately over the past month
West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,395 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Palm Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach
As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,395 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in West Palm Beach.
- While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released West Palm Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"West Palm Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...
Here’s how West Palm Beach ranks on:
Apartment List has released West Palm Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"West Palm Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love West Palm Beach, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in West Palm Beach include the following:
- West Palm Beach renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for West Palm Beach were state and local taxes (A+), weather (B+) and quality of local schools (B+).
- The areas of concern to West Palm Beach renters are commute time (D), public transit (C) and social life (C).
- West Palm Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
- West Palm Beach earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and Atlanta, GA (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "West Palm Beach is a multicultural city with many shopping places and social activities." – Anon.
- "The cost of living in West Palm Beach is very high compared to the salaries." – April J.
- "I love the mix of different races of people, access to beaches and the weather." – Shamara L.
- "I love that it’s close to the beach and that there’s so much fun nightlife. Lots of restaurants and bars, and kid-friendly activities and events. I don’t like that it can be crowded sometimes." – Kari R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.