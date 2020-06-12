/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
369 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
24 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1457 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
33 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
70 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1064 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1127 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
989 sqft
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Located on beautiful Quail Lake in the heart of Boynton Beach, our tropical atmosphere provides a tranquil environment with all the conveniences of a luxury home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
23 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1168 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2182 South Seacrest Blvd
2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133 BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Crestview
1 Unit Available
2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1
2301 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
861 sqft
Two Bedroom, one bath with double faucet vanity. All tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Beach, grocery store, dining all with in walking distance. Delray Beach's Atlantic ave less than 10 mins away.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.
