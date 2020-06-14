Apartment List
179 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with garage

Boynton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
57 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
22 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,528
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3619 Providence Rd
3619 Providence Road, Boynton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2958 sqft
Beautiful 2 story lake front home For Rent located in gated Nautica Sound. 5 Bed 3 Bath and a 3 car garage. Tile floors throughout the 1st floor, open kitchen, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with view of the lake, screened in patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9818 Nickels Boulevard
9818 Nickels Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1444 sqft
Spacious 2nd fl 3BR/2Ba w/1 car garage in one of ''Boynton's Best Kept Secrets''. Featuring vaulted ceilings, split BR's, roman tub in master bath, washer/dryer in unit. Community pool, tennis & clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
71 Rosewood Circle
71 Rosewood Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1485 sqft
LAKEFRONT VIEWS from Every Window! 2 Master suites. One on the main floor & one upstairs. Vaulted Ceilings. SPACIOUS & BRIGHT Main Living Areas. 2 Car Garage + over sized driveway. Steps from the POOL & tennis court. LARGE SCREENED PATIO.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Renaissance Commons
1 Unit Available
1419 Renaissance Way
1419 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1119 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath with split floor plan. Rent includes basic cable, internet & water. .Just painted. New laminate floors throughout. Crown molding. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
134 SE 26th Avenue
134 Southeast 26th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1551 sqft
Wow! Beautifully updated, spacious yard, great location! Wood-look flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with teak countertops, white Shaker-style cabinets, subway-tile backsplash.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
659 Casa Loma Blvd
659 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1377 sqft
(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3069 Waterside Circle
3069 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2654 sqft
Waterfront three story townhome has nearly 2500sq.ft. of living space Impact glass Windows and more.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2114 Tuscany Way
2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week.
City Guide for Boynton Beach, FL

Jerry Seinfeld once said, "My parents didn't want to move to Florida but they turned sixty and that’s the law." While Florida does have a high population of retirees and snow birds, there is a lot more to it than the old stereotypes, and no part of Florida proves that better than Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach is a city of about 66,000 residents that is part of the metropolitan areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The residents are as diverse as the city. There's a great mix of families, single professionals, and households of retirement age. Are you wondering what's in store for you living in Boynton Beach? Here's what you need to know:

Having trouble with Craigslist Boynton Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

