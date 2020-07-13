/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
123 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1340 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
63 Units Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
64 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1302 sqft
Located on beautiful Quail Lake in the heart of Boynton Beach, our tropical atmosphere provides a tranquil environment with all the conveniences of a luxury home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
5 Units Available
Renaissance Commons
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Boynton Beach, convenient to shopping, dining, and Oceanfront Beach Park. Wood and tile flooring, granite countertops, designer lighting, and choice of stainless steel or black appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
184 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
2410 NW 6th St
2410 Northwest 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1678 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage town home in the heart of Boynton Beach (Canterbury Community). Updated open kitchen with granite counter tops and a guest bedroom with full bath on the first floor.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE LIKE A STAR DURING COVID! Fully furnished, gorgeous garden town-home in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 2nd Street
2513 Southeast 2nd Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoynton Beach 3 BedroomsBoynton Beach Accessible ApartmentsBoynton Beach Apartments under $1,000Boynton Beach Apartments under $1,200Boynton Beach Apartments under $1,300Boynton Beach Apartments under $900
Boynton Beach Apartments with BalconyBoynton Beach Apartments with GarageBoynton Beach Apartments with GymBoynton Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoynton Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoynton Beach Apartments with ParkingBoynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer