214 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL

A Great Location

To distinguish the city from the surrounding county of the same name, the moniker "Island" is often added to "Palm Beach." This tiny metropolis, located in southeastern Florida, stretches out like a fancy needle on a north-south strip of land that's separated from the mainland by an intracoastal waterway and then joined by a few bridges. The city itself measures about 12 miles long and just over two-thirds of a mile at its widest point.

The perks of private rentals depend on whether you're looking at one-bedroom condos for rent or an estate with five bedrooms. However, apartment rentals generally grant you a pool, fitness center, BBQ areas and parking. (These perks are one way they keep highly desirable tenants from moving to another complex.) Depending on your unit, you may also get a terrace or balcony, walk-in closets, and either a built-in washer/dryer or laundry facilities.

When you visit a potential rental, try to dress like you belong on the island. No torn jeans and T-shirts please, no matter how avant-garde they look. You can't go wrong with a summer-weight suit or fashionable dress and a bit of bling. However, no amount of flash will help you if you don't have the income or impeccable credit to afford an apartment complex in South Beach. So before starting the apartment hunt, get your finances in order.

Get your say about what's going down in the neighborhood by joining the Palm Beach Civic Association. The organization has its multi-ringed fingers in everything from protecting the beaches to water-saving measures to local taxes and government.