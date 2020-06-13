Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL

📍
Mirasol
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
100 Worth Avenue
100 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1539 sqft
Exclusive Winthrop house penthouse, superb ocean views and views of lake worth ave with beautiful palm trees 2 bed 2 bath, hurricane windows, fabulous porcelain floors, high ceilings, pet ok, steps away from vias, boutiques.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2660 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on approx. 97 x 111 sq. ft. lushly landscaped lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
1201 sqft
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
249 Sandpiper Drive
249 Sandpiper Drive, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2800 sqft
Impeccably maintained classic Bermuda style one-story house on a very desirable, quiet street ready for immediate occupancy! The house has 2 living rooms that both open to a beautiful, expansive private pool and patio area that includes a large

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
250 Bradley Place
250 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic rental opportunity! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Lake Towers. Pool area overlooks intracoastal and bike path. Off street reserved parking. One small pet allowed. 24 hr. doorman and full time manager.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
1972 sqft
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
227 Brazilian Avenue
227 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
481 sqft
Walk everywhere ! From Worth Avenue to luxury stores and restaurants, only 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Worth Avenue. Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment in boutique building in the very heart of PalmBeach.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
301 Brazilian Avenue
301 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2438 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
245 Seminole Avenue
245 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 245 Seminole Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
354 Chilean Avenue
354 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1193 sqft
Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
2618 sqft
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.

Median Rent in Palm Beach

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Beach is $1,118, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,418.
Studio
$904
1 Bed
$1,118
2 Beds
$1,418
3+ Beds
$1,953
City GuidePalm Beach
There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls.

A Great Location

To distinguish the city from the surrounding county of the same name, the moniker "Island" is often added to "Palm Beach." This tiny metropolis, located in southeastern Florida, stretches out like a fancy needle on a north-south strip of land that's separated from the mainland by an intracoastal waterway and then joined by a few bridges. The city itself measures about 12 miles long and just over two-thirds of a mile at its widest point.

The perks of private rentals depend on whether you're looking at one-bedroom condos for rent or an estate with five bedrooms. However, apartment rentals generally grant you a pool, fitness center, BBQ areas and parking. (These perks are one way they keep highly desirable tenants from moving to another complex.) Depending on your unit, you may also get a terrace or balcony, walk-in closets, and either a built-in washer/dryer or laundry facilities.

When you visit a potential rental, try to dress like you belong on the island. No torn jeans and T-shirts please, no matter how avant-garde they look. You can't go wrong with a summer-weight suit or fashionable dress and a bit of bling. However, no amount of flash will help you if you don't have the income or impeccable credit to afford an apartment complex in South Beach. So before starting the apartment hunt, get your finances in order.

Get your say about what's going down in the neighborhood by joining the Palm Beach Civic Association. The organization has its multi-ringed fingers in everything from protecting the beaches to water-saving measures to local taxes and government.

Neighborhoods

Because the island is skinnier than a fashion model on a diet, you can't live more than a few minutes from the Atlantic and its coastal sands on the east, and the inland waterway and its docks on the west. Your desire for water access is assured, so stick to neighborhood as your main reason for finding a place to live.

North End: Bordered on the north by the Lake Worth inlet and on the south by Royal Poinciana Way, this community appeases with the placidity of single-unit homes. Many streets boast beach-side cabanas, so locals have a place to celebrate a birthday. You won't find apartments here, but you can lease houses for a season or a year.

Midtown: The main (and quite popular) drag of Palm Beach reigns from Royal Poinciana on the north and continues to Southern Boulevard in the opposite direction. This is your cup of Earl Grey if you enjoy the buzz of perfectly-manicured debutantes and the pull of beautiful shiny things. You can live in anything from cottages and mini-palaces to condominiums and townhouses for rent. You're never more than a few minutes' walk from retail.

South End: That's not a hotel - it's just one among the many single-unit behemoths looming from the Estate Section, which lies in the northern part of this community. Rental apartments are confined to the residential towers in the southern end, which is bordered by South Palm Beach.

Transportation and Fun in the Sun

You can get to the city through Palm Beach International Airport, or via Amtrak or Tri-Rail. Palm Tran connects both city and county with buses. The fastest way to get around is by private car. Street parking is generally free but pay attention to the signs that limit the times or require permits. Spots can fill up quickly with mainlanders during prime beach days.

Walking is another efficient mode of travel, especially if you're heading east or west. You can also pedal through the scenic Lake Trail, which meanders from Royal Palm Way (State Road 704) to the north tip of the island. Take care when biking on Ocean Boulevard, which only has one line in either direction, and be aware that most roads don't have bicycle paths.

It's always sunny and wet in the outdoor life of Palm Beach residents. Sun, surf and swimming rule on the Atlantic Coast. Boats are the headliners on the intracoastal waterway, and high-tech poles snag low-tech fish around the inlets. If your pad doesn't boast a private dock by your back patio, park your 260-foot yacht at the public marina of the Town Docks.

For fun without water, the city boasts four golf courses. One is the Par 3 Golf Course, which "Golf Magazine" dubbed as one of the top 50 most fun in the country. Another is Everglades Golf, a private facility with 18 holes and no alligators. Visiting players are allowed only when leashed by members. Non-players can still enjoy a bit of green at Peanut Island, which includes picnic areas, a campground, restrooms and water fountains. Nothing is sold here, so bring whatever food or drink you need.

If you can't lease a mansion, you can still see what one looks like by visiting the Flagler Museum, which was called "more wonderful than any palace in Europe" by the "New York Herald" in 1902. Its 73 rooms display many original furnishings and artwork.

The Breakers Hotel offers more accessible luxury. You don't ever have to leave the property to enjoy some of the best amenities in the city. Lounge in a daytime bungalow on the private beach, play a strenuous round of 36-hole golf, or dine on international delicacies in nine restaurants.

If you need a culture fix, head for The Society of The Four Arts. Among its attractions are an art gallery, sculpture and botanical gardens, and libraries that serve both all ages. A 700-seat auditorium often hosts speakers, concerts and films, making it a comfy place to nap.

Need a Tiffany ring to go with your Louis Vuitton handbag, Ferragamo shoes and Armani outfit? You'll find these luxuries at Worth Avenue, the Rodeo Drive of Palm Beach. At night, however, only a handful of bars provide rather sedate entertainment. For more action, join the club hoppers and night owls who migrate over the bridges to the hotspots of West Palm Beach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Palm Beach?
In Palm Beach, the median rent is $904 for a studio, $1,118 for a 1-bedroom, $1,418 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,953 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Beach, check out our monthly Palm Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Beach include Mirasol.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

