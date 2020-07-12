/
/
/
quantum park at boynton beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
339 Apartments for rent in Quantum Park at Boynton Beach, Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
63 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2410 NW 6th St
2410 Northwest 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1678 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage town home in the heart of Boynton Beach (Canterbury Community). Updated open kitchen with granite counter tops and a guest bedroom with full bath on the first floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle
3182 N Greenleaf Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2075 sqft
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
30 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
10 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Boynton Beach, convenient to shopping, dining, and Oceanfront Beach Park. Wood and tile flooring, granite countertops, designer lighting, and choice of stainless steel or black appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
184 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8170 Ambach Way
8170 Ambach Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1243 sqft
660 MINIMUM credit score per association rules. Large 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in East Boynton Beach, Quadrille, right off of Federal Highway and Miner Rd. Well maintained and cared for community. HUGE enclosed courtyard patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1928 Via Granada
1928 Via Granada, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1888 sqft
VISTA BELLA, TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE MUCH DESIRABLE SUBDIVISION OF RENAISSANCE COMMONS! THIS POPULAR TOWNHOUSE FEATURES NEW PAINT, OPEN KITCHEN & LIVING AREA. KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
102 VIA DE CASAS NORTE
102 Via De Casas Norte, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Beautiful & Tranquilize gated community. Walk or bike to shopping plazas. This community is well kept. Resident pool & tennis courts. Spacious 1/1 villa type condo. Tiled throughout, high ceilings, refrigerator, dish washer, washer and dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
419 Buttonwood Lane
419 Buttonwood Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1264 sqft
Looking to rent a Townhouse in Boynton Beach? Then look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse is located in highly desirable Sandalwood Community. Shopping centers, restaurants and top rated schools just around the corner.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1488 sqft
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard Apt #620, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 N. Congress ave 24
2303 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
887 sqft
Lovely Condominium in Boynton Beach - Property Id: 302899 Absolutely Lovely Condominium in Central Boynton Beach. Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath Overlooking the Lake. Condominium has a Full washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
815 W Boynton Beach Blvd
815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1104 sqft
BRIGHT CORNER UNIT IN SECOND FLOOR 2 BR 2 BA EACH ROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS. PORCH OVERLOOKS TENNIS COURT AND LAKE. AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL , CLUBHOUSE AND TENNIS. GREAT AREA WITH NEARBY DINING, SHOPPING AND CLOSE TO I-95.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2315 N Congress Ave
2315 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment is recorded as 2/1 but, that second bedroom does not have the door so it is like 1/1 with den. Clean, with vaulted ceilings, with laundry room(washer and dryer), laminate floor, walk in closet, water included. Third floor no elevator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2313 N Congress Avenue
2313 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
887 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath on 3 Floor high ceilings, Full washer and dryer inside unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, nice tile and laminate floors, Community offers Pool, Tennis courts & Indoor basketball & Racquetball.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
143 Waterside Drive
143 Waterside Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3200 Park Lane
3200 Park Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1021 sqft
ATTRACTIVE 55+ 1ST FLOOR END UNIT, SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA CERAMIC TILE, IMPACT WINDOWS AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL THE ESSENTIALS. BOTH BATHROOMS TASTEFULLY UPDATED. LESS THAN A MILE TO THE BEACH. PERFECT VACATION GETAWAY.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2305 N Congress Avenue
2305 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKE VIEWS FROM VERY ROOM! UPDATED 2/1 CONDO IN THE HEART OF BOYNTON BEACH. VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING AREA ADJACENT TO THE GALLEY KITCHEN W/ FLAT TOP RANGE & STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. MAST BED HAS NEW BRAND NEW CARPET & WALK-IN CLOSET.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2615 NE 3rd Court
2615 Northeast 3rd Court, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
982 sqft
SEASONAL RENT MINIMUM 4 MONTHS ON THIS RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY 55+ VILLAGE ROYALE.2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS FULLY FURNISHED, CLOSE TO BEACHES, RESTOURANTS SHOPPING CENTER, AND MORE. COMMUNITY OFFER LOTS OF AMENITIES.
