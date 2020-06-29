All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Reserve at Ashley Lake

5217 Cedar Lake Dr · (561) 203-4807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-142 · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 01-116 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 01-418 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-022 · Avail. now

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-518 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Unit 01-435 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Ashley Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Boynton Beach, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and accommodating community amenities at The Reserve at Ashley Lake Apartments. With easy access to I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, The Reserve at Ashley Lake is just minutes away from Bethesda Memorial Hospital as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Boynton Beach has to offer in a secluded tranquil setting.

The Reserve at Ashley Lake Apartments offers its residents unique and comfortable one, two or three bedroom apartment homes in addition to exclusive amenities such as two resort-inspired swimming pools, a playground, and beautiful scenic lake views.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have any available units?
The Reserve at Ashley Lake has 9 units available starting at $1,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have?
Some of The Reserve at Ashley Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Ashley Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Ashley Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Ashley Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Ashley Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Ashley Lake offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Ashley Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Ashley Lake has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Ashley Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, The Reserve at Ashley Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Ashley Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Ashley Lake has units with air conditioning.

