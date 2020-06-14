169 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boynton Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1340 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
57 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,775
3 sqft
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
450 N Federal Hwy
450 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great residence at Casa Costa Condominium, featuring: large 1 bedroom + 1 bath with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances with European cabinetry.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Renaissance Commons
1 Unit Available
1690 Renaissance Commons Boulevard
1690 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WHATTA LOCATION! walk to shopping area and restaurants. Biggest 2/2/ in Vizcaya lakes (2 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms , unit has the pool view @ 4th floor. New wood floor, fresh paint. Very clean.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Boynton Lakes Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Hastings Lane
1 Hastings Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1354 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath CBS home, New exterior paint, Ceramic tile common areas and bath, Laminated wood flooring in bedrooms, Updated master bath, New rears side fences, HOA fee includes lawn care, Larfe dogs allowed

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
105 South Boulevard
105 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
306 Lake Monterey Circle
306 Lake Monterey Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1551 sqft
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE, BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND 1/2 BATH IN A GATED COMMUNITY MONTEREY BAY, IN BOYNTON BEACH, AND FEW MINUTES FROM ATLANTIC STRIP AND BEACH, FEATURES WASHER & DRYER, S/S APPLIANCES, LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR AND TILE

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Renaissance Commons
1 Unit Available
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1488 sqft
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard Apt #620, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
4402 Roxbury Court
4402 Roxbury Court, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
4402 Roxbury Court, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1918 NE 5th Court
1918 Northeast 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4208 Tuscany Way
4208 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1131 sqft
Stunning contemporary style on the waterfront at desirable Tuscany on the Intracoastal. You'll love the beautifully updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, plus pantry and breakfast bar.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
1 Unit Available
2506 NW 4th Street
2506 Northwest 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1780 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome with 2 car garage! Spacious Living area with High Volume ceilings greet you upon entry! Private Courtyard patio views from 2 separate living areas.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2424 N Federal Highway
2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
15 Colonial Club Drive
15 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Furnished,Tile In Living Area, Beautiful New Wood Floors In Bedrooms Located In Colonial Club Intracoastal Community New Seawall With Sidewalk Along The Intracoastal.
Results within 1 mile of Boynton Beach
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boynton Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boynton Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

