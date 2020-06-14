Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 PM

166 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
924 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
Located on beautiful Quail Lake in the heart of Boynton Beach, our tropical atmosphere provides a tranquil environment with all the conveniences of a luxury home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
56 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
901 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,528
873 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
100 NE 6th Street
100 Northeast 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
691 sqft
RESORT LIFE STYLE,WATERFRONT COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE POOL / SPA,GYM, COMMUNITY ROOM, BUSINESS CENTER.VIEWS WITHOUT OBSTRUCTIONS ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY AND OCEAN. WALKING DISTANCE FROM BANANA BOAT AND 2 GEORGES LESS THAN 1 MILE TO THE BEACHES.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. OPEN CONCEPT UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
815 W Boynton Beach Blvd
815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
This updated well maintained spacious 1/1 first floor condo is located at desirable Casablanca Isles. Laminate flooring throughout. Screened balcony with garden view. Washer & dryer in unit.

