Last updated June 13 2020

16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13
$
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Results within 5 miles of Boynton Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,457
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
$
3 Units Available
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4859 Equestrian Cir B
4859 Equestrian Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Greentree Villa - Property Id: 281532 Lovely renovated condo. Quite neighborhood. Pool right out the back door. Attached single car garage complete with washer/dryer. Handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of Boynton Beach
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,472
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13
$
14 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
323 Bella Sol Way
323 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

