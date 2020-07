Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry hardwood floors bathtub extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga package receiving

Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation. Take a leisurely stroll or short drive to an expansive variety of choice shopping options along Congress Avenue. Entertainment abounds nearby as well. Enjoy live theater and concerts, movies, bowling, golf and lots more. You'll never tire of the wide selection of restaurants and nightspots year-round, from fine dining to casual fare. Just south, the celebrated shops and eateries of historic Delray Beach and elegant Boca Ration await you. Go north to find the Kravis Centre, Norton Museum, Palm Beach Zoo and other cultural opportunities that make Palm Beach and West Palm Beach a choice international destination.