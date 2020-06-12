/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
299 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
60 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1340 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1302 sqft
Located on beautiful Quail Lake in the heart of Boynton Beach, our tropical atmosphere provides a tranquil environment with all the conveniences of a luxury home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
8 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1350 sqft
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rolling Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
300 NW 14th Ave
300 14th Court Northwest, Boynton Beach, FL
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rolling Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
3025 Ocean Pkwy
3025 Ocean Parkway, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Lake Monterey Circle
152 Lake Monterey Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1559 sqft
152 Lake Monterey Circle Available 08/28/20 3BR 2.5 BA Rental Townhome in Monterey Gated Community - Community Pool and Playground, Minutes from I95 and Downtown Delrey - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3619 Providence Rd
3619 Providence Road, Boynton Beach, FL
Beautiful 2 story lake front home For Rent located in gated Nautica Sound. 5 Bed 3 Bath and a 3 car garage. Tile floors throughout the 1st floor, open kitchen, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with view of the lake, screened in patio.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9818 Nickels Boulevard
9818 Nickels Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1444 sqft
Spacious 2nd fl 3BR/2Ba w/1 car garage in one of ''Boynton's Best Kept Secrets''. Featuring vaulted ceilings, split BR's, roman tub in master bath, washer/dryer in unit. Community pool, tennis & clubhouse.
