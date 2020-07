Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden courtyard green community internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Advenir at Las Costa has one- and two-bedroom layouts to meet your needs. With a business center, clubhouse, bark park, and car care center you'll find the amenities you want in apartment living. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options are nearby or if youre looking for outdoor adventure, head to the beach or the lakeside jogging trail.