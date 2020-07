Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area coffee bar conference room e-payments guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table putting green trash valet yoga

One Boynton is a luxury community offering upscale amenities and prime location in the Boynton Beach area. We offer one, two, three bedroom apartments as well as townhome style homes to meet the highest of standards. Whether you want to shop in our local retail, relax by one of our three resort-style pools, or get in your workout in our state of the art fitness center, One Boynton is sure to have something for you! We are just minutes from the beach, shopping, dining, and entertainment and have easy access to I-95. Please call for an appointment today.