cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
143 Cheap Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
24 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES. STORAGE CLOSET.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
815 W Boynton Beach Blvd
815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This updated well maintained spacious 1/1 first floor condo is located at desirable Casablanca Isles. Laminate flooring throughout. Screened balcony with garden view. Washer & dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2305 N Congress Ave
2305 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2 BED 1 BATH. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! GREAT AMENITIES! GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO MALLS, HIGHWAYS & RESTAURANTS!! CREDIT SCORE 620 OR HIGHER
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1250 Old Boynton Road
1250 Old Boynton Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
551 sqft
Great 1 bedroom/ 1 bath corner apartment. New tile throughout with lots of light. Washer and Dryer on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2202 NE 4th Street
2202 Northeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
757 sqft
Nice apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, corner unit, all tile living areas and waterproof laminate in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, bathroom cabinets and marble counter, washer and dryer inside, community pool, include water
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
800 Horizon W
800 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
587 sqft
Stunning condominium, in pristine condition and totally upgraded. The community is located right on the Intracoastal, & just a few minutes away from the beach. It is like living in vacation all year around!! Hurry it will not last long.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
105 South Boulevard
105 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
413 Meadows Cir
413 Meadows Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in great Boynton Beach location!! All tile floors, stainless steel appliances, 2nd floor, nice layout, great Florida room with a nice garden view, washer & dryer inside.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2303 S Federal Hwy S
2303 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
614 sqft
GREAT LOCAL RENTAL, WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX, SHOPPING, DINING, CLOSE TO BEACHES, AND BETHESDA NEW A/C LAST MONTH, CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WIFI
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1210 Old Boynton Road
1210 Old Boynton Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
551 sqft
First Floor one bedroom apartment. Freshly Painted, Large walk-in Master. Tile in living area. close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. easy access to major highways.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THIS ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
240 W Horizons
240 Horizons W, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Corner unit. Private location with a magnificant greenbelt view. Second floor captures the cool ocean breezes. Home is renovated, completely furnished, and ready to move in.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
22 Colonial Club Drive
22 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Spacious 1 Bedroom,1.5 Bath Condo on ground floor in Colonial Club. Community Features Saltwater Pool & Clubhouse overlook the intracoastal.
