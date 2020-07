Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse conference room package receiving playground putting green volleyball court

Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors. Our newly renovated luxury apartments homes boast nine-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding detail, black stainless-steel appliances, wood plank flooring, granite countertops, and large walk-in closets. Soak up the sun at our luxurious pool with resort style furnishings, outdoor fire pit, and summer kitchen. Revive in our newly remodeled 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Pamper your pooch at our fantastic dog spa and fenced dog park with an agility course and pet pool. Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our community.