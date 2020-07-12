334 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with parking

Jerry Seinfeld once said, "My parents didn't want to move to Florida but they turned sixty and that’s the law." While Florida does have a high population of retirees and snow birds, there is a lot more to it than the old stereotypes, and no part of Florida proves that better than Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach is a city of about 66,000 residents that is part of the metropolitan areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The residents are as diverse as the city. There's a great mix of families, single professionals, and households of retirement age. Are you wondering what's in store for you living in Boynton Beach? Here's what you need to know:

Having trouble with Craigslist Boynton Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more