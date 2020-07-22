/
/
/
renaissance commons
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
289 Apartments for rent in Renaissance Commons, Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Boynton Beach, convenient to shopping, dining, and Oceanfront Beach Park. Wood and tile flooring, granite countertops, designer lighting, and choice of stainless steel or black appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 Renaissance Way Fl 33426 210
3210 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
912 sqft
Unit 210 Available 09/01/20 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - Property Id: 252776 Not Furnished Beautiful well-kept 1BR/1BA luxury condo for rent at San Raphael at Renaissance Commons.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1488 sqft
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard Apt #620, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Way
1 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Fantastic Location in Renaissance Commons.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd
1660 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLY FOR THIS WEEK *** RECEIVE $100 OFF THE ASKING RENT *** Rent this beautiful and comfortable split plan unit at Vizcaya Lakes in Boynton Beach. Water, basic cable and basic internet included. Walk to shopping and dining.
1 of 13
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1102 Renaissance Way
1102 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Lowest priced 3 bedroom unit in Renaissance in mint condition. New flooring as well (carpet). Also just painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Renaissance Commons
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
60 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
27 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
18 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
180 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2303 N. Congress ave 24
2303 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
887 sqft
Lovely Condominium in Boynton Beach - Property Id: 302899 Absolutely Lovely Condominium in Central Boynton Beach. Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath Overlooking the Lake. Condominium has a Full washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
102 VIA DE CASAS NORTE
102 Via De Casas Norte, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Beautiful & Tranquilize gated community. Walk or bike to shopping plazas. This community is well kept. Resident pool & tennis courts. Spacious 1/1 villa type condo. Tiled throughout, high ceilings, refrigerator, dish washer, washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard
815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable & affordable 1/1 condo in a great location, first floor with canal/preserve view*Great conditions*Crown moldings*Tiles throughout the living area & kitchen, newer carpet in BE*Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3589 Quentin Avenue
3589 Quentin Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1258 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 story single family home for rent. Home is very close to the Boynton Beach Mall and convenient to all areas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle
3182 N Greenleaf Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2075 sqft
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Buttonwood Lane
419 Buttonwood Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1264 sqft
Looking to rent a Townhouse in Boynton Beach? Then look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse is located in highly desirable Sandalwood Community. Shopping centers, restaurants and top rated schools just around the corner.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2313 N Congress Avenue
2313 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
887 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath on 3 Floor high ceilings, Full washer and dryer inside unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, nice tile and laminate floors, Community offers Pool, Tennis courts & Indoor basketball & Racquetball.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2305 N Congress Avenue
2305 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKE VIEWS FROM VERY ROOM! UPDATED 2/1 CONDO IN THE HEART OF BOYNTON BEACH. VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING AREA ADJACENT TO THE GALLEY KITCHEN W/ FLAT TOP RANGE & STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. MAST BED HAS NEW BRAND NEW CARPET & WALK-IN CLOSET.
Results within 5 miles of Renaissance Commons
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
Savona Grand
7132 Colony Club Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1452 sqft
Located within a short drive of I-95 and Highway 812. A stylish community built around a lake. Resident facilities include a tennis court, sauna, and pool. Homes feature a balcony/patio and kitchen appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLLantana, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLLake Worth, FLGreenacres, FLPalm Beach, FL