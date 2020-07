Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal pool table

Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON!Located in Boynton Beaches active Renaissance Commons Monteverde at Renaissance Park features oversized floor plans with thoughtfully designed unit interiors. The living rooms, bedrooms, as well as the walk-in closets, offer generous space averaging 1,186 square feet. Each unit features walk-in closets, washer/dryer, dehumidifier, large windows and sliding glass doors. Luxury at its best!