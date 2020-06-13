370 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL

AL
📍
Breakers West
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Circle
114 Chestnut Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1991 sqft
ONLY 1 NEIGHBOR! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with full size den home has green area front and back! Huge private lot with front, rear and side yards! Located in quietest area of Crestwood but close to southern or okeechobee blvd's! Owner pays landscaping

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2258 SHOMA Dr
2258 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1843 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
10403 Carmen Lane
10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1413 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
169 Sunflower Cir
169 Sunflower Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Beautiful, renovated home with new kitchen, and large yard with fruit trees. Ready for immediate occupancy!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
101 Ponce De Leon Street
101 Ponce De Leon Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MANCHA. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATH. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SHOPPING. NO HOA

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1184 Grandview Circle
1184 Grandview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
****AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020**** Another Great Single Family Home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1459 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1597 Briar Oak Drive
1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2003 sqft
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10902 Grandview Way
10902 Grandview Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1335 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Royal Palm Beach, FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
304 E Lakeview Drive
304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2041 sqft
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1003 Lakeview Circle
1003 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Nice location in Royal Palm Beach, freshly paint, two community pools. The tile floor has a problem, and the owner can't replace the flooring now.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2127 Shoma Drive
2127 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom walk to shopping center minutes alway from the mall great community. HAVE QUESTION FOR THE HOA PLEASE CONTACT THEM @561-795-2640

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.
City GuideRoyal Palm BeachFriedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!
Apartment Hunting in “Tree City"
+

While a decent income is a necessity, many individuals looking to call Royal Palm Beach home will be happy to know that the average price per square foot for the city has declined from $138.10 to $89 in the last year. However, sale prices on homes have increased by 1.7 percent. Fortunately, most residents only have to travel 25 to 30 minutes to work so they can afford to live in the city. While Royal Palm Beach is a beautiful and event filled place to live, it is highly recommended that residents make a decent income per year to afford living there.

Let’s Talk Money

They obviously are not messing around when they call it “Royal” Palm Beach, because residents spend money like royalty just to maintain a place to live, whether renting or buying. To help combat the cost of living, many residents opt to find apartments with paid utilities in Royal Palm Beach.  Although you can find apartments for a real premium per month, most residents pay between closer to Los Angeles prices each month to live in the city, and most of those apartments do not include paid utilities. Add the cost of utilities to the cost of rent, and you'll be begging your Mom and Dad to reinstate your allowance.

Arrive Fully Stocked

Despite the cost of living, Royal Palm Beach is considered a popular hot spot for potential residents. In order to guarantee placement in an apartment, you will need to arrive with the proper paperwork. Make sure you have proof of income, which can be paycheck stubs or a copy of your tax return. You will also need a list of references, preferably from within the last five years. Be prepared to play hard or go home - and not to the home of your dreams. Make sure you have a serious amount of cash on you. You will need to at least have the money to place a deposit on the apartment you choose or it will quickly be snatched up by another potential resident. Hunting for an apartment may feel more like hunting for a place of employment. No, really, it will. Most potential residents end up having to fill out an application to get into their choice apartment.

Hunting Tips

Look at it this way, you are the hunter and the city is your prey, but be prepared to hunt smart so you do not become the prey. Make a list of the essentials in terms of what is most important to you when renting. Space requires cold hard cash, and lots of it. Of course, if affordability is your top priority, be prepared to minimize your space requirements. Living in Royal Palm Beach can quickly teach residents the best ways to make the most out of small living spaces if affordability is an issue. If you are looking for convenient locations near your place of employment or local hot spots, you are also looking at possible higher rental prices per month.

Neighborhood Guide
+

When Mr. Rogers said, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” he must have been referring to Royal Palm Beach because the neighborhoods certainly are beautiful, each with their own unique ups and downs. If you enjoy blisteringly hot summers and mild winters, you will definitely enjoy the neighborhoods in Royal Palm Beach.

Victoria Groves: For Victorian flair and resort Style living, Victoria Groves is the way to go, especially if you prefer condo rental and you do not mind spending the cash to live comfortably. This area features a six-acre recreational park, an active community and a complimentary lifestyle complete with a luxurious swimming pool, spa area, hockey rink, and tennis courts.

Black Diamond: Waterfalls, gated security and wide open floor plans is what you get in the Black Diamond community. This area looks like it walked right out of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. If you enjoy homes featuring picture windows, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchens and the very best indoor and outdoor living experiences, this is the neighborhood to choose. *

Loxahatchee: This is where affordability meets outstanding amenities. This neighborhood is great for potential renters looking to find an apartment as well as plenty of outdoor activities. The area provides wide open green spaces, equestrian trails and is dog friendly for all of you pet lovers out there. There are several picnic grounds, pavilions and parks.

Crestwood: This is a relatively affordable area to live, and one of the most popular neighborhoods among renters. There are plenty of wide open floor plans to choose from in this area. This community is conveniently located near restaurants and great shopping opportunities.

Final Note
+

The population of Royal Palm Beach is relatively small compared to most major surrounding cities. With nearly 32,000 people living in 10.1 square miles, you are sure to learn your way around and perhaps even learn to recognize faces rather quickly.

Transit Methods

While most individuals living on Royal Beach drive to work using their own vehicle, there are other popular methods of travel, including taxi and bus services with convenient routes throughout the day, ensuring you reach your destination on time.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Royal Palm Beach?
The average rent price for Royal Palm Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Royal Palm Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Royal Palm Beach include Breakers West.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Royal Palm Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Royal Palm Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Royal Palm Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Royal Palm Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

