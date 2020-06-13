370 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL📍
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 41
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 50
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 15
While a decent income is a necessity, many individuals looking to call Royal Palm Beach home will be happy to know that the average price per square foot for the city has declined from $138.10 to $89 in the last year. However, sale prices on homes have increased by 1.7 percent. Fortunately, most residents only have to travel 25 to 30 minutes to work so they can afford to live in the city. While Royal Palm Beach is a beautiful and event filled place to live, it is highly recommended that residents make a decent income per year to afford living there.
Let’s Talk Money
They obviously are not messing around when they call it “Royal” Palm Beach, because residents spend money like royalty just to maintain a place to live, whether renting or buying. To help combat the cost of living, many residents opt to find apartments with paid utilities in Royal Palm Beach. Although you can find apartments for a real premium per month, most residents pay between closer to Los Angeles prices each month to live in the city, and most of those apartments do not include paid utilities. Add the cost of utilities to the cost of rent, and you'll be begging your Mom and Dad to reinstate your allowance.
Arrive Fully Stocked
Despite the cost of living, Royal Palm Beach is considered a popular hot spot for potential residents. In order to guarantee placement in an apartment, you will need to arrive with the proper paperwork. Make sure you have proof of income, which can be paycheck stubs or a copy of your tax return. You will also need a list of references, preferably from within the last five years. Be prepared to play hard or go home - and not to the home of your dreams. Make sure you have a serious amount of cash on you. You will need to at least have the money to place a deposit on the apartment you choose or it will quickly be snatched up by another potential resident. Hunting for an apartment may feel more like hunting for a place of employment. No, really, it will. Most potential residents end up having to fill out an application to get into their choice apartment.
Hunting Tips
Look at it this way, you are the hunter and the city is your prey, but be prepared to hunt smart so you do not become the prey. Make a list of the essentials in terms of what is most important to you when renting. Space requires cold hard cash, and lots of it. Of course, if affordability is your top priority, be prepared to minimize your space requirements. Living in Royal Palm Beach can quickly teach residents the best ways to make the most out of small living spaces if affordability is an issue. If you are looking for convenient locations near your place of employment or local hot spots, you are also looking at possible higher rental prices per month.
When Mr. Rogers said, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” he must have been referring to Royal Palm Beach because the neighborhoods certainly are beautiful, each with their own unique ups and downs. If you enjoy blisteringly hot summers and mild winters, you will definitely enjoy the neighborhoods in Royal Palm Beach.
Victoria Groves: For Victorian flair and resort Style living, Victoria Groves is the way to go, especially if you prefer condo rental and you do not mind spending the cash to live comfortably. This area features a six-acre recreational park, an active community and a complimentary lifestyle complete with a luxurious swimming pool, spa area, hockey rink, and tennis courts.
Black Diamond: Waterfalls, gated security and wide open floor plans is what you get in the Black Diamond community. This area looks like it walked right out of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. If you enjoy homes featuring picture windows, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchens and the very best indoor and outdoor living experiences, this is the neighborhood to choose. *
Loxahatchee: This is where affordability meets outstanding amenities. This neighborhood is great for potential renters looking to find an apartment as well as plenty of outdoor activities. The area provides wide open green spaces, equestrian trails and is dog friendly for all of you pet lovers out there. There are several picnic grounds, pavilions and parks.
Crestwood: This is a relatively affordable area to live, and one of the most popular neighborhoods among renters. There are plenty of wide open floor plans to choose from in this area. This community is conveniently located near restaurants and great shopping opportunities.
The population of Royal Palm Beach is relatively small compared to most major surrounding cities. With nearly 32,000 people living in 10.1 square miles, you are sure to learn your way around and perhaps even learn to recognize faces rather quickly.
Transit Methods
While most individuals living on Royal Beach drive to work using their own vehicle, there are other popular methods of travel, including taxi and bus services with convenient routes throughout the day, ensuring you reach your destination on time.