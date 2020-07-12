/
boynton town
316 Apartments for rent in Boynton Town, Boynton Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
38 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Avenue
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
578 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 full bath with a washer and dryer. Freshly painted with tile throughout. Large front patio to sit outside. Fantastic location walk to Two Georges, Banana Boat, Hurricane Alley and the sparkling Beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Boynton Town
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
65 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
115 SW 1st Avenue
115 Southwest 1st Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
614 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly across the street from new town hall and parkCentral AC, in unit washer dryer, granite counters, stainless appliances porcelain flooring throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1499 South Federal Highway
1499 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
890 sqft
1499 South Federal Highway Apt #544, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
760 East Ocean Avenue
760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
908 sqft
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1632 North Federal Highway
1632 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1492 sqft
1632 North Federal Highway Apt #785, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
720 E Ocean Avenue
720 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
908 sqft
Seasonal rental half mile from beach. Walking distance to several restaurants. New floor just installed
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
809 SE 4th Street
809 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1565 sqft
Fully renovated, brand new appliances to be installed, refrigerator, dishwasher, micorwave, stove/oven, everything new 3 bed, 2 bth, with large sunroom, fenced yard, family room, living room, master suite offers dual sinks, two closets, large
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 South Boulevard
100 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1104 sqft
Affordable, sunny, & spacious second floor 2 BE/2 BA unit * Pergo floor in living area and both bedrooms (no carpet here) *Tiles in dinning area, kitchen, hall * All impact windows*Big, bright balcony*Plenty of closets & storage*Active 55+
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
300 NW 14th Ave
300 14th Court Northwest, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
560 Horizons W
560 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
646 sqft
(THIS IS HOUSING FOR OLDER PEOPLE)GREAT FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL SEMI CENTRAL AIR ,END UNIT LIGHT BRIGHT AND AIRY, PARTIAL VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL, HURRICANE SHUTTERS ALL AROUND, ENJOY FLORIDA LIVING AT ITS BEST, FURNISHED AS
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1385 sqft
Seasonal or Annual rent-Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED and RENOVATED 3/2 corner PENTHOUSE condo available for Seasonal or Annual rental.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6529 N Ocean Boulevard
6529 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,200
702 sqft
Ready to relax in Paradise? Do not miss ou on leasing this gorgeous third floor 1/1 condo just steps from the beach/ocean in Ocean Ridge Florida. This fully renovated condo is full of light and has views of the ocean, courtyard and lagoon.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
651 E Woolbright Road
651 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1007 sqft
Intracoastal Condo - Boynton BeachStunning Newly Renovated Intracoastal & Pool View Condo. Located in Bermuda Cay's boutique gated community, rarely available East facing unit that truly feels like a dream.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. 55+ COMMUNITY. OPEN CONCEPT UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
450 N Federal Hwy
450 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great residence at Casa Costa Condominium, featuring: large 1 bedroom + 1 bath with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances with European cabinetry.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
800 Horizon W
800 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
587 sqft
Stunning condominium, in pristine condition and totally upgraded. The community is located right on the Intracoastal, & just a few minutes away from the beach. It is like living in vacation all year around!! Hurry it will not last long.
