This 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the Capitol Hill Tower co-op is available Feb 1st! It's sure to please with its lovely natural lighting, refreshing balcony views and spacious layout. The building features many modern amenities and is in a walkable neighborhood near Navy Yard and Capitol Hill.



Unit Features:

- Private Balcony

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Shining Kitchen Appliances

- Walk-In Closet

- Washer/Dryer

- Nest Thermostat



Building Features:

- Onsite Gym

- Indoor Pool

- 24-hour front desk

- Billiards Room

- Courtyard

- Lounge



Nearby:

Located on New Jersey Avenue between K Street and L Street in the rapidly expanding Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.

- Groceries - Whole Foods (3 mins walk), Harris Teeter (7 mins walk), Safeway (17 mins walk)

- Metro - Navy Yard/ Ballpark Greenline Station (3 mins walk)

- Restaurants and Cafe's - Scarlet Oak, Bonchon, Rose's Luxury, Las Placitas, Philz Navy Yard and more!

- Entertainment - Nationals Park (8 mins), The Yards Park (9 mins), Canal Park (2 mins), King Greenleaf Rec Center (13 mins), The Wharf Marina (20 mins), United States Capitol Building(25 mins)



