Amenities
1/2 OFF 1st MONTH // 1 Bd - 1 Ba Navy Yard Condo - **1/2 OFF 1st month's RENT**
This 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the Capitol Hill Tower co-op is available Feb 1st! It's sure to please with its lovely natural lighting, refreshing balcony views and spacious layout. The building features many modern amenities and is in a walkable neighborhood near Navy Yard and Capitol Hill.
Unit Features:
- Private Balcony
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Shining Kitchen Appliances
- Walk-In Closet
- Washer/Dryer
- Nest Thermostat
Building Features:
- Onsite Gym
- Indoor Pool
- 24-hour front desk
- Billiards Room
- Courtyard
- Lounge
Nearby:
Located on New Jersey Avenue between K Street and L Street in the rapidly expanding Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.
- Groceries - Whole Foods (3 mins walk), Harris Teeter (7 mins walk), Safeway (17 mins walk)
- Metro - Navy Yard/ Ballpark Greenline Station (3 mins walk)
- Restaurants and Cafe's - Scarlet Oak, Bonchon, Rose's Luxury, Las Placitas, Philz Navy Yard and more!
- Entertainment - Nationals Park (8 mins), The Yards Park (9 mins), Canal Park (2 mins), King Greenleaf Rec Center (13 mins), The Wharf Marina (20 mins), United States Capitol Building(25 mins)
