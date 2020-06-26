All apartments in Washington
Capitol Hill Tower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Capitol Hill Tower

1000 New Jersey Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1000 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 OFF 1st MONTH // 1 Bd - 1 Ba Navy Yard Condo - **1/2 OFF 1st month's RENT**

This 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the Capitol Hill Tower co-op is available Feb 1st! It's sure to please with its lovely natural lighting, refreshing balcony views and spacious layout. The building features many modern amenities and is in a walkable neighborhood near Navy Yard and Capitol Hill.

Call/Email now to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists!

Unit Features:
- Private Balcony
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Shining Kitchen Appliances
- Walk-In Closet
- Washer/Dryer
- Nest Thermostat

Building Features:
- Onsite Gym
- Indoor Pool
- 24-hour front desk
- Billiards Room
- Courtyard
- Lounge

Nearby:
Located on New Jersey Avenue between K Street and L Street in the rapidly expanding Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.
- Groceries - Whole Foods (3 mins walk), Harris Teeter (7 mins walk), Safeway (17 mins walk)
- Metro - Navy Yard/ Ballpark Greenline Station (3 mins walk)
- Restaurants and Cafe's - Scarlet Oak, Bonchon, Rose's Luxury, Las Placitas, Philz Navy Yard and more!
- Entertainment - Nationals Park (8 mins), The Yards Park (9 mins), Canal Park (2 mins), King Greenleaf Rec Center (13 mins), The Wharf Marina (20 mins), United States Capitol Building(25 mins)

*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

(RLNE4667867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

