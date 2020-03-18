All apartments in Washington
952 Shepherd St NW - 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

952 Shepherd St NW - 2

952 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

952 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this recently remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in Petworth! It is located in the English basement of a row-home on a gorgeous tree lined street. The apartment has a spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lovely granite countertops. The bathroom is beautifully tiled and the floors are a wood patterned laminate throughout the rest of the apartment. Finishing this lovely apartment is a large shared backyard.

This home is located in Petworth. It boasts a walk-score of 93, which means you don't even need a car! Everything you need and want is just a short stroll down the street. The Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station (green line) is just a 5 minute walk. The closest grocery store is Safeway, which is literally just around the corner. There are a ton of great bars and restaurants lining Georgia Ave.

Details:
Security deposit: Equal to one months rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities. (electric, water, gas)
Availability: April 1st
Parking: Plenty of free street parking
Pets: Pets are accepted. Limit 2 - not more than 40 lbs apiece. Will incur a one time fee of $250.
Washer and dryer in unit.

Rental requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
$50,000 combined income
650 minimum credit score with no reported late payments in the last two years. (Only late payments beyond 30 days show in credit reports.)
Positive rental history
A Co-signer who qualifies is ok for a bad credit, or less income.
No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

