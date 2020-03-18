952 Shepherd St NW - 2

Amenities
Come check out this recently remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in Petworth! It is located in the English basement of a row-home on a gorgeous tree lined street. The apartment has a spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lovely granite countertops. The bathroom is beautifully tiled and the floors are a wood patterned laminate throughout the rest of the apartment. Finishing this lovely apartment is a large shared backyard.
This home is located in Petworth. It boasts a walk-score of 93, which means you don't even need a car! Everything you need and want is just a short stroll down the street. The Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station (green line) is just a 5 minute walk. The closest grocery store is Safeway, which is literally just around the corner. There are a ton of great bars and restaurants lining Georgia Ave.
Details:
Security deposit: Equal to one months rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities. (electric, water, gas)
Availability: April 1st
Parking: Plenty of free street parking
Pets: Pets are accepted. Limit 2 - not more than 40 lbs apiece. Will incur a one time fee of $250.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Rental requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
$50,000 combined income
650 minimum credit score with no reported late payments in the last two years. (Only late payments beyond 30 days show in credit reports.)
Positive rental history
A Co-signer who qualifies is ok for a bad credit, or less income.
No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.