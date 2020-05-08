All apartments in Washington
936 T St Nw
936 T St Nw

936 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

936 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Off-season rates start at $75.00 per day
High-season rates start at $95.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Spacious (900 sq. ft!), beautiful, modern, newly remodeled English Basement apartment with garden in front of your private entrance. 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom with hardwood floors and lots of light throughout. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full washer and dryer. Grocery store and Pharmacy one block away from the building. Walk to U Street and many other conveniences!

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street
View: Street
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Large Screen TV: Yes
Surround Sound Speak: Yes
Gourmet Kitchen: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: Street
Garden
Wireless Internet
Stainless Steel Appl
Common Garden
Near Metro
Granite Counter Top
Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

