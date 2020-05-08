936 T St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Off-season rates start at $75.00 per day

High-season rates start at $95.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



Spacious (900 sq. ft!), beautiful, modern, newly remodeled English Basement apartment with garden in front of your private entrance. 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom with hardwood floors and lots of light throughout. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full washer and dryer. Grocery store and Pharmacy one block away from the building. Walk to U Street and many other conveniences!



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: Street

View: Street

Non-smoking

Pet-free

Sofabeds: No

Maid Service - Extra Fee

Large Screen TV: Yes

Surround Sound Speak: Yes

Gourmet Kitchen: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Garden

Wireless Internet

Stainless Steel Appl

Common Garden

Near Metro

Granite Counter Top

Great Location