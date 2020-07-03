All apartments in Washington
922 6TH STREET NE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

922 6TH STREET NE

922 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

922 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
new construction
**SHORT TERM ONLY**Indulge yourself in this sophisticated and modern, new construction residence! 922 6th Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Residence 1 is a brilliant two-level condominium featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an expansive open floor plan, and a decadent list of designer details throughout. This home has been built with today's discerning resident in mind, complete with a smart floor open plan that seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances. Complemented by over-sized windows ~bathing the rooms in natural sunlight ~ boasting a convenient half bath & access to the private back deck~the main level truly is the perfect space for entertaining family and friends. Retreat to the lower level, the private area of the residence with comfortable bedrooms and luxurious spa-inspired bathrooms.This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart the heart of the vibrant H Street corridor! An impressive array of award winning restaurants,boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 6TH STREET NE have any available units?
922 6TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 6TH STREET NE have?
Some of 922 6TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 6TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
922 6TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 6TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 922 6TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 922 6TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 6TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 922 6TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 922 6TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 6TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

