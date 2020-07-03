922 6TH STREET NE

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction gym hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym hot tub new construction

**SHORT TERM ONLY**Indulge yourself in this sophisticated and modern, new construction residence! 922 6th Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Residence 1 is a brilliant two-level condominium featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an expansive open floor plan, and a decadent list of designer details throughout. This home has been built with today's discerning resident in mind, complete with a smart floor open plan that seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances. Complemented by over-sized windows ~bathing the rooms in natural sunlight ~ boasting a convenient half bath & access to the private back deck~the main level truly is the perfect space for entertaining family and friends. Retreat to the lower level, the private area of the residence with comfortable bedrooms and luxurious spa-inspired bathrooms.This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart the heart of the vibrant H Street corridor! An impressive array of award winning restaurants,boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away.