917 Columbia Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel oven

Available Now! 2BD + Den/3BA Rowhouse in Columbia Heights, Steps from Metro! - Conveniently located Columbia Heights home with 2 bedrooms plus large den available for immediate move-in! 3 full baths! Hardwood floors on main floor, and three levels with finished basement.



Sunny living room with hardwood floors. The kitchen is nicely outfitted with stainless-steel gas oven, dishwasher, and hickory cabinets. Adjacent back porch and a fenced backyard.



Prime access to the Columbia Heights Metro, CoHi's booming restaurant scene, and plenty of nearby shopping. 94 Walkscore - Walker's Paradise!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.



