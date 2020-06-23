915 12th St NE Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath condominium (approximately 1,200 Sq Ft)



Modern elegance in boutique condo (built in 2015) on booming H Street Corridor.



Be the first to rent this bright, welcoming, impeccably furnished, two bed/two bath condo situated a block off of bustling H Street Corridor. Live like a Washingtonian and shop, dine and tour like a local in the midst of Michelin star restaurants, dive bars, dance clubs and distilleries. H Street Corridor and the surrounding area have it all!



Access to public transportation, including the H Street Streetcar, X1 and X2 bus routes, Noma and Union Station red line metro stops, Capital Bikeshare and much more.



Term: 1 year lease for $2950 per month (unfurnished).

Security deposit: one months rent.

Parking: off street parking available for additional fee.

Application fee: $40.

Non-smoking unit.

Available immediately.



Amenities:

Boutique, 5-unit building, with 1 unit per floor

Modern furnishings and artwork

Private elevator

Wall to wall wood floors

Large windows in main living area (Western exposure)

New stainless steel Frigidaire Professional appliances, gas stove, quartz waterfall countertops and designer backsplash

Master suite with generous walk-in shower and his and hers closets

Full-size front loading washer and dryer

Custom window treatments (Hunter Douglas)

Blackout shades in both bedrooms

Separate ground level entrance, perfect for privacy or pets

Private front patio

Separate mudroom/storage space

DataWatch access control system

Rooftop with view of Capitol and Washington monument

Fully furnished rooftop with couches and large Weber gas grill (attached to gas line)

Private trash and recycling collection (from directly behind the building)

Pet friendly



(RLNE4493289)