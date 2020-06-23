All apartments in Washington
915 12th St NE Apt 1
915 12th St NE Apt 1

915 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

915 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath condominium (approximately 1,200 Sq Ft)

Modern elegance in boutique condo (built in 2015) on booming H Street Corridor.

Be the first to rent this bright, welcoming, impeccably furnished, two bed/two bath condo situated a block off of bustling H Street Corridor. Live like a Washingtonian and shop, dine and tour like a local in the midst of Michelin star restaurants, dive bars, dance clubs and distilleries. H Street Corridor and the surrounding area have it all!

Access to public transportation, including the H Street Streetcar, X1 and X2 bus routes, Noma and Union Station red line metro stops, Capital Bikeshare and much more.

Term: 1 year lease for $2950 per month (unfurnished).
Security deposit: one months rent.
Parking: off street parking available for additional fee.
Application fee: $40.
Non-smoking unit.
Available immediately.

Amenities:
Boutique, 5-unit building, with 1 unit per floor
Modern furnishings and artwork
Private elevator
Wall to wall wood floors
Large windows in main living area (Western exposure)
New stainless steel Frigidaire Professional appliances, gas stove, quartz waterfall countertops and designer backsplash
Master suite with generous walk-in shower and his and hers closets
Full-size front loading washer and dryer
Custom window treatments (Hunter Douglas)
Blackout shades in both bedrooms
Separate ground level entrance, perfect for privacy or pets
Private front patio
Separate mudroom/storage space
DataWatch access control system
Rooftop with view of Capitol and Washington monument
Fully furnished rooftop with couches and large Weber gas grill (attached to gas line)
Private trash and recycling collection (from directly behind the building)
Pet friendly

(RLNE4493289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

