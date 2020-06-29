912 Shepherd Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, sunny, and charming 2nd floor 1-bedroom, two blocks from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro. Hardwood floors, windows galore (beautiful sunsets), storage galore (3 full closets, utility closet, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe unit), updated bath with window, rain head shower w great water pressure, kitchen with granite countertops, 40" cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge with ice machine, dishwasher, 4 burner gas range, and washer/dryer combo. Friendly 11-unit building, direct rental from owner. 1 block to Safeway & Yes! Organic. 1 block to weekly Farmer's Market, 2 blocks to Upshur St strip. $1970/month + renter responsible for own utilities. Pets considered on an individual basis (only dogs under 30 lbs).



[Note: Some pictures are three years old - current wall colors not reflected.]



