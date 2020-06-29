912 Shepherd Street Northwest

Amenities
Spacious, sunny, and charming 2nd floor 1-bedroom, two blocks from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro. Hardwood floors, windows galore (beautiful sunsets), storage galore (3 full closets, utility closet, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe unit), updated bath with window, rain head shower w great water pressure, kitchen with granite countertops, 40" cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge with ice machine, dishwasher, 4 burner gas range, and washer/dryer combo. Friendly 11-unit building, direct rental from owner. 1 block to Safeway & Yes! Organic. 1 block to weekly Farmer's Market, 2 blocks to Upshur St strip. $1970/month + renter responsible for own utilities. Pets considered on an individual basis (only dogs under 30 lbs).
[Note: Some pictures are three years old - current wall colors not reflected.]
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.