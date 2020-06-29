All apartments in Washington
912 Shepherd Street Northwest

Location

912 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Spacious, sunny, and charming 2nd floor 1-bedroom, two blocks from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro. Hardwood floors, windows galore (beautiful sunsets), storage galore (3 full closets, utility closet, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe unit), updated bath with window, rain head shower w great water pressure, kitchen with granite countertops, 40" cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge with ice machine, dishwasher, 4 burner gas range, and washer/dryer combo. Friendly 11-unit building, direct rental from owner. 1 block to Safeway & Yes! Organic. 1 block to weekly Farmer's Market, 2 blocks to Upshur St strip. $1970/month + renter responsible for own utilities. Pets considered on an individual basis (only dogs under 30 lbs).

[Note: Some pictures are three years old - current wall colors not reflected.]

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have any available units?
912 Shepherd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have?
Some of 912 Shepherd Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Shepherd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
912 Shepherd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Shepherd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Shepherd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Shepherd Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
