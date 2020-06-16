912 K Street NE

Amenities
2BD + Den Rowhouse // H Street-NoMA - With its organic wood floors and rustic paneled doors, this 2BD/1.5BA row house is a gem in the H Street-NoMa neighborhood! Location is everything: youll be a stones throw away from H Street, Union Market, Whole Foods, and two metro stations.
Inside features an ideal layout with two large bedrooms, a den, and a semi-finished basement that can be transformed into an entertainment space.The den is currently set as a dressing room and equipped with an additional closet and an entrance from the hallway. Shelving can be removed before move-in if tenants would like to use this space as a home office, playroom, nursery, or third bedroom!
Features:
-Organic hardwood floors
-Sun-drenched kitchen with granite countertops
-Den that can be transformed into a home office, playroom, etc.
-Washer/dryer in basement
-Beautifully maintained front porch with garden
-Back deck in a very private backyard
-Plentiful street parking with residential permit
-Home is equipped with a water purification system
Nearby:
-Less than a mile away from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U and Union Station
-D4/X2 bus lines take you straight to downtown DC!
-2 blocks from H Street Corridor
-10 minute walk to Whole Foods and Union Market!
-Nearby great schools in up-and-coming school district
-Restaurants: Maketto, Toki Underground, Fare Well, Farmbird, Bens Chili Bowl, Copycat Co., Sospeso, Old City Market and Oven, Indigo
