912 K Street NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD + Den Rowhouse // H Street-NoMA - With its organic wood floors and rustic paneled doors, this 2BD/1.5BA row house is a gem in the H Street-NoMa neighborhood! Location is everything: youll be a stones throw away from H Street, Union Market, Whole Foods, and two metro stations.



Inside features an ideal layout with two large bedrooms, a den, and a semi-finished basement that can be transformed into an entertainment space.The den is currently set as a dressing room and equipped with an additional closet and an entrance from the hallway. Shelving can be removed before move-in if tenants would like to use this space as a home office, playroom, nursery, or third bedroom!



-Organic hardwood floors

-Sun-drenched kitchen with granite countertops

-Den that can be transformed into a home office, playroom, etc.

-Washer/dryer in basement

-Beautifully maintained front porch with garden

-Back deck in a very private backyard

-Plentiful street parking with residential permit

-Home is equipped with a water purification system



Nearby:

-Less than a mile away from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U and Union Station

-D4/X2 bus lines take you straight to downtown DC!

-2 blocks from H Street Corridor

-10 minute walk to Whole Foods and Union Market!

-Nearby great schools in up-and-coming school district

-Restaurants: Maketto, Toki Underground, Fare Well, Farmbird, Bens Chili Bowl, Copycat Co., Sospeso, Old City Market and Oven, Indigo



