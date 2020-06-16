All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 912 K Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
912 K Street NE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:45 PM

912 K Street NE

912 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

912 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD + Den Rowhouse // H Street-NoMA - With its organic wood floors and rustic paneled doors, this 2BD/1.5BA row house is a gem in the H Street-NoMa neighborhood! Location is everything: youll be a stones throw away from H Street, Union Market, Whole Foods, and two metro stations.

Inside features an ideal layout with two large bedrooms, a den, and a semi-finished basement that can be transformed into an entertainment space.The den is currently set as a dressing room and equipped with an additional closet and an entrance from the hallway. Shelving can be removed before move-in if tenants would like to use this space as a home office, playroom, nursery, or third bedroom!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with a City Specialist today!

Features:
-Organic hardwood floors
-Sun-drenched kitchen with granite countertops
-Den that can be transformed into a home office, playroom, etc.
-Washer/dryer in basement
-Beautifully maintained front porch with garden
-Back deck in a very private backyard
-Plentiful street parking with residential permit
-Home is equipped with a water purification system

Nearby:
-Less than a mile away from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U and Union Station
-D4/X2 bus lines take you straight to downtown DC!
-2 blocks from H Street Corridor
-10 minute walk to Whole Foods and Union Market!
-Nearby great schools in up-and-coming school district
-Restaurants: Maketto, Toki Underground, Fare Well, Farmbird, Bens Chili Bowl, Copycat Co., Sospeso, Old City Market and Oven, Indigo

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4896644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 K Street NE have any available units?
912 K Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 K Street NE have?
Some of 912 K Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 K Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
912 K Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 K Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 K Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 912 K Street NE offer parking?
No, 912 K Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 912 K Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 K Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 K Street NE have a pool?
No, 912 K Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 912 K Street NE have accessible units?
No, 912 K Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 K Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 K Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University