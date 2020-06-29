912 BARNABY STREET SE

Amenities
Spring into this sunny, spacious one-bedroom corner condo unit that is available immediately for a minimum 12-month lease! Feels much larger than the square footage would imply due to nice views and great natural light. Features include a renovated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer; large, open living/dining area; a large Bedroom; an updated Bathroom and ample closets. Easy commute to Joint Bases Andrews and Anacostia-Bolling and Homeland Security, and easy access to downtown DC via the nearby Congress Heights Metro station (Green Line). Also close to many DC-area cultural and entertainment centers such Nats Stadium, Audi Field, National Harbor, downtown Anacostia and the Frederick Douglass House. Online application fee $39.99 per applicant. Rent includes water, trash pickup and snow removal; tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet/phone and move-in fee plus a $35/month residents' benefits package fee. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis (under 35 pounds only; non-refundable pet fee $150). Smoking/vaping not permitted in the unit.