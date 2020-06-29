All apartments in Washington
912 BARNABY STREET SE
912 BARNABY STREET SE

912 Barnaby Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

912 Barnaby Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spring into this sunny, spacious one-bedroom corner condo unit that is available immediately for a minimum 12-month lease! Feels much larger than the square footage would imply due to nice views and great natural light. Features include a renovated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer; large, open living/dining area; a large Bedroom; an updated Bathroom and ample closets. Easy commute to Joint Bases Andrews and Anacostia-Bolling and Homeland Security, and easy access to downtown DC via the nearby Congress Heights Metro station (Green Line). Also close to many DC-area cultural and entertainment centers such Nats Stadium, Audi Field, National Harbor, downtown Anacostia and the Frederick Douglass House. Online application fee $39.99 per applicant. Rent includes water, trash pickup and snow removal; tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet/phone and move-in fee plus a $35/month residents' benefits package fee. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis (under 35 pounds only; non-refundable pet fee $150). Smoking/vaping not permitted in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have any available units?
912 BARNABY STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have?
Some of 912 BARNABY STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 BARNABY STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
912 BARNABY STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 BARNABY STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 BARNABY STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE offer parking?
No, 912 BARNABY STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 BARNABY STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have a pool?
No, 912 BARNABY STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 912 BARNABY STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 BARNABY STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 BARNABY STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
