912 BARNABY STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Spring into this sunny, spacious one-bedroom corner condo unit that is available immediately for a minimum 12-month lease! Feels much larger than the square footage would imply due to nice views and great natural light. Features include a renovated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer; large, open living/dining area; a large Bedroom; an updated Bathroom and ample closets. Easy commute to Joint Bases Andrews and Anacostia-Bolling and Homeland Security, and easy access to downtown DC via the nearby Congress Heights Metro station (Green Line). Also close to many DC-area cultural and entertainment centers such Nats Stadium, Audi Field, National Harbor, downtown Anacostia and the Frederick Douglass House. Online application fee $39.99 per applicant. Rent includes water, trash pickup and snow removal; tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet/phone and move-in fee plus a $35/month residents' benefits package fee. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis (under 35 pounds only; non-refundable pet fee $150). Smoking/vaping not permitted in the unit.