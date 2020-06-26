908 Shepherd St NW Unit 5

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils range

Top floor 1 bedroom located 2 blocks from the Petworth Metro! The unit is just steps away from all the amazing attractions Petworth has to offer! Timber Pizza, Himutsu, Capital Cider House, Homestead and the Midlands Beer Garden just to name a few!!!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- High ceilings

- Ceiling fan in living room

- Window AC units

- Tons of natural light

- New stove gas cooking

- New W/D

- New Kitchen counters

- Spacious bedroom with 2 closets

- 5 closets in unit!

- Water included in rent

- Easy street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



