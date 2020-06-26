All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
908 Shepherd St NW Unit 5
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

908 Shepherd St NW Unit 5

908 Shepherd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

908 Shepherd St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Top floor 1 bedroom located 2 blocks from the Petworth Metro! The unit is just steps away from all the amazing attractions Petworth has to offer! Timber Pizza, Himutsu, Capital Cider House, Homestead and the Midlands Beer Garden just to name a few!!!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- High ceilings
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Window AC units
- Tons of natural light
- New stove gas cooking
- New W/D
- New Kitchen counters
- Spacious bedroom with 2 closets
- 5 closets in unit!
- Water included in rent
- Easy street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

